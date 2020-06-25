Changes to the iPhone home screen in iOS 14: What you need to know

Screenshot by Sarah Tew / CNET



Switching is not always easy, especially for iPhone users who have been working on the ideal aspect of their home screen for months. Now iOS 14 gives them new tools customization to rearrange your apps in new ways and to place widgets of different sizes on the screen. Even now you can hide pages of entire app icons from apps you don’t use but don’t want to delete.

If you are concerned that Apple is taking control of your home screen and making changes that you don’t want, there is nothing to worry about. The new app library and widgets screens are for voluntary use.

When the iOS 14 public beta arrives in July and the consumer version in the fall (the developer version is out now), the first thing you’ll see is a home screen similar to iOS 13, with an icon layout that the number of pages required is prolonged.

However, iOS 14 will offer you new options. You can add widgets to the home screen, of different sizes and in different positions, in addition to being able to determine when you want each widget depending on the time of day (for example, maybe you want to see the weather only in the morning).



Also, you can see or hide the apps you want or don’t want to use. That will help you clean your screens without having to delete apps. (Just press the apps until they vibrate, choose the row of circles at the base of the screen and select the entire pages you want to hide).

The apps will still exist, but they will be hidden in a folder. The app library is a new function to organize all your apps in huge folders. To get there, swipe right until you reach the end of your home screens. If you do one more pass, you will get to the app library.

The app library is organized by Apple’s artificial intelligence. It will show you suggestions and the latest apps at the top, as well as folders by topic and app type. You can navigate the screen down to find the type of apps you want, as well as alphabetically search.

If you don’t want to use it, you can leave your screens unchanged and now.

The same regarding the widgets: iOS 14 offers you the same design as now by default, but gives you the option to add the widgets to your home screen and arrange them as you want.