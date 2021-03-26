Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Download leaked by tamilrockers Movierulz

After the grand success of the first season, Amazon Prime Video has announced the second season of comedian Zakir Khan’s comedy series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare. Written by Zakir Khan, directed by Shashank Shah, and produced by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment, the show will be released on March 26, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

The second season of this fun comedy series will also feature Sunny Hinduja, Zakir Khan, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh, Onima Kashyap, and Alka Amin.

The trailer of season 2 of ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 2’ by popular standup comedian Zakir Khan has been released by Amazon Prime Video. In this trailer, we can see, now Ronnie Bhaiya is not interested in small things at all.

Now they have adopted the path of politics. The promo of season 2 of this show of Zakir is very much liked by the audience. In season 1, we saw Ronnie, a resident of Indore, who wants to overcome his troubles by lying about his uncle being an MLA. But while doing so, he gets himself in trouble.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Watch

At the end of the first season, we saw that Ronnie encounters the real MLA and his lies are exposed. But impressed by his misdeeds, the MLA offered him to work with him. The story of season 2 is moving from there, in which he starts working with the MLA and keeps a step in the world of politics. Seeing the trailer of this show, it seems that the second season is going to be quite entertaining as well.

‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hain’ is a funny comedy series based on Ronnie Pathak (played by Zakir Khan), who leads a double life. For the world, he is the nephew of the local MLA and considers himself a youth leader. But in reality, he is a 26-year-old unemployed man.

The first season to win the hearts of the audience featured the adventures of Ronnie Bhaiya, as he gets trapped in many situations due to his many big lies. The season ends as the truth unfolds and Ronnie comes face to face with the MLA.

This time Ronnie’s eyes are set on a big career goal. But this time he finds himself stuck in new challenges and difficulties like an interesting love triangle.

The producer and lead actor of the series Zakir Khan said, ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hain’ is a story that is very close to my heart. We got a great response for the first season after which thousands of requests were received from fans to bring Ronnie Bhaiya back on the screens. We’ve worked really hard to make the second season and we’re back with Ronnie’s thrills and laughter ‘.

At the same time, Vijay Subramaniam, director, and head of Amazon Prime Video said, “Zakir is a very natural comedian and viewers love his honesty and a different brand of humor. Viewers from all over the world have showered Prem on the first season of the show, and we are very excited to start Season 2 with the entire cast of Zakir and Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare ‘.