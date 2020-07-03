Carlos Sadness: “Not everything has to be immediate”

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The Spanish singer-songwriter Carlos Sadness tried to capture the flavor, the words and the rhythms that his travels in Latin America have left him on his album “Tropical Jesus”, even the title came from an interview he had on this side of the Atlantic.

“It’s what a radio announcer in Colombia called me when I was still not almost known there … he said: ‘Carlos is something like a Tropical Jesus,” he recalled in a recent video call with The Associated Press regarding his released album. in mid-June. “It was a way of messing around with an alter-ego as well.”

Sadness, who is originally from Barcelona, ​​has Colombians Li Saumet from Bomba Estéreo and Manuel Medrano as well as the British Dr. Witchdoctor as guests for the album, while their experiences, sometimes surreal in the region, were confirmed in the theme “Gringo”.

“The first time I was at the Zocalo in Mexico, I heard some who were talking ‘oh look what hair that gringo is wearing long,'” he said. “You are not always where you were born and grew up, but also where you have experienced exciting things, and Mexico is an example for me. I have experienced exciting things like playing in the Metropólitan (Theater) or in the Vive Latino. They are things that I will carry forever in my life, that song speaks a little of that. ”

On the subject of Vive Latino, Sadness was one of the artists that performed in March in what for many was the last massive festival of 2020. In the air there was a nostalgic tone driven by the cloudy day.

“We were thinking ‘there is not going to be anyone … let’s prepare ourselves psychologically for that’ and then I was at the top. I have never given a concert in Mexico with so many people, ”she said. “We were very sensitive to everything that was happening in Spain that our friends and family were telling us and at the same time we were playing in Mexico in what was still normal, it was that feeling of ‘maybe this is the last concert we have given for a long time. time, that was very exciting. “

Indeed, after that concert in March in Mexico City, Sadness has not appeared again before a live audience. In the near future, imagine that you will have to adapt a lot to a totally changed scenario. For now in Spain dates are already being considered, but with restrictions such as very small capacity and distributions respecting the healthy distance.

“We are going to adapt, and they will be lives, streams or concerts with less capacity, whatever music has to be will adapt and people who love live music will also adapt,” Sadness said. “We must be aware that it will be more difficult, both logistically and financially, we have to take that risk, because it is better than letting the live music scene die.”

Among the souvenirs that Sadness has taken from Latin America for Spain is the word “right now” that gives title to one of the songs on his album. In the region it is used arbitrarily between now and the longest.

“It seemed wonderful to me because suddenly it was like an absolutely flexible temporary expression, which makes you think that not everything has to be immediate,” he said. “Right now it leaves you how to live, it lets you breathe, I liked it a lot and that’s why I made the song because I thought ‘I’m going to bring this message of tranquility to the Spanish public too’ … In Spain people liked that song a lot, I imagine which is as if a Mexican comes and makes a song called “cool!”

The song about an extinct relationship “Everything was fine”, with Medrano, has a video recorded remotely in the confinement. Originally they planned to record it together in Barcelona, ​​but when this plan could not be carried out, the video was a challenge for the production.

“There couldn’t be more than eight people in the studio recording. The protagonists had to live together because if not, they couldn’t touch each other, it was a surreal thing, “said Sadness, who after that experience was left wanting to make another video for the album but” a little more within normality. “

Curiously, the pandemic has given the song another meaning.

“A lot of people ask me, did you do it in the confinement? ‘” Sadness said. “It’s a song that I feel can be played when everything was really fine for everyone.”

Sadness is also a graphic artist and among the positive things he has found in the quarantine, there is the time when he could make illustrations for each of the songs on the album, as if it were some kind of tarot cards.

“That is a mammoth job that I could never have done without confinement,” he said.