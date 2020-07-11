Camilo Sesto’s son will release an album of ballads

Camilo Blanes Ornelas, the son of the late Spanish singer, songwriter and producer Camilo Sesto, will release an album of ballads this August, which includes old hits by his father and other artists, among which the Mexican Manuel Mijares stands out.

This was announced this Friday in the United States by the record company Fonovisa, part of Universal Music Latin Entertainment, when presenting the song “No Need”, the second single from the record production that will be released in Mexico, where Blanes Jr. spent most of of his adult life and will bear the name “Tribute to my father”.

The song, written by the Argentine singer-songwriter Alejandro Lerner, was part of the album “Que nada nos separa” by Mijares, which was released in 1991. Although Camilín, as he is known, does not have the power of the Mexican singer or his famous father, yes he inherited his tessitura and his control.

The new track follows the first single released on June 19. The song, titled “Tribute to my father” is a medley (medley) of some of Sesto’s most popular songs, such as “Angel Skin,” “Forgive me,” and “Never.”

The announcement contrasts with what sources close to the 37-year-old artist had said in March, which claimed that Blanes would focus on handling the inheritance he received from his father, who died in September 2019. This includes the copyrights on the songs composed by Camilo Sesto.

The album “Tributo a mi padre” was recorded in Mexico, under the production of the Mexican Adrián Reyes, and was already underway when Camilo Sesto died and his son traveled from Mexico to Spain.

Reyes has previously worked with Mexican artists such as Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa, Pedro Fernández, Luz María (winner of “La Voz México”) and Buyuchek, with whom he was nominated for the Latin Grammy 2019, in addition to the iconic Fernando Allende and José María Napoleón .

Blanes is the only son that Camilo Sesto had and was the product of a fleeting relationship with the Mexican Lourdes Ornellas, who has revealed the emotional and health problems that the artist supposedly would have.