Call of Duty: Warzone will allow 200-player games: report

Good news for fans of the battle royale format at Call of Duty: Warzone.

Some players recently discovered an option in the game menu that references three massive battle modes of up to 200 players that have not been officially announced for the game, as reported by the sister site of CNET and CNET en Español, GameSpot, on 14 of June. If the news is confirmed, the game would extend the current limit of 150 offered by the battle royale mode by 50 players.

Activision, the game’s developer company, has not officially announced player expansion, so we don’t know when it will be available in-game for everyone.

Call of Duty: Warzone premiered on March 10 as free content for the game Modern Warfare. The game has two types of games, the battle royale mode and a mode called Plunder in which players form teams of three to get the most amount of play money in the game.

The game is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC and along with others like Animal Crossing: New Horizons The NBA 2K20, has been one of the most popular titles during the first quarter of 2020 coinciding with a growth in the sector’s sales due to the confinement derived from the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).