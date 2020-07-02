Cable Girls: The Final Episodes Now Have Trailers

Netflix



Like other series like Mad Men and Breaking Bad, the Spanish series Las chicas del cable divided its fifth and final season into two. These final five episodes premiere on July 3, 2020, and Netflix released the official trailer for the climactic episodes of the story on Wednesday, June 10.

The last episodes resume “the story seven months later, in a turbulent Spain. Lidia suffers the revenge of Doña Carmen in a re-education Center, while Francisco and her friends desperately search for it. Under the motto ‘It is not for us, it is for all ‘, tells a story of friendship and commitment between women that has conquered the viewer. “

The series stars Blanca Suárez (Lidia), Nadia de Santiago (Marga), Ana Polvorosa (Óscar), Ana Fernández (Carlota), Denisse Peña (Sofía), Concha Velasco (Doña Carmen), Yon González (Francisco) and Nico Romero (Pablo).

The final part of The Cable Girls premieres on July 3, 2020 on Netflix.