Buy FASTag for Vehicles Online | Check Banks List & Charges for FASTags

The central government has made the fast tag necessary for all the vehicles, whether it’s private or commercial. The government said that every person has to keep the fast tag with their vehicle.

The central government made this provision mandatory by the date 1 December 2019. The government has also mentioned that if any vehicle without the fast tag then they have t be punished with extra charges.

However, the government makes the facilities for the citizens of the nation to get the fast tag from the bank they want. The people have a big question at which place the fast tag can be available.

By publishing the notification, the government gives the facilities to the people of the nation to buy the fast tag from any bank they want. The government has also given information about the bank in which the people can avail of the fast tag.

Buy Fast Tag for Vehicle:

The government has given the information about the bank in which the people can avail the fast tag.

From December 2019, the government has made the compulsory provision for the people of the nation to keep the fast tag with their vehicle, and they have to stick it with their vehicle.

The people of the country are facing the difficulty of fast tag availability. The government states that every citizen can avail of the fast tag from any bank in their area.

However, the government makes it process more accessible for the citizens of the nation. The government now make the fast tag through an online.

In this corona pandemic, the government makes all the process online so that the people do not have to go out for the work. The people can get the delivery of the service at their home only.

Fast tag is used for collecting the toll on the highway. The government is collecting the toll on the high way of the nation.

The person has to pay the toll tax if they are passing through that road. Many people are facing the problem at the time of the toll collection. The people have to wait for more time to give the toll tax.

As a solution to this problem, the government has come up with new ideas that are a fast tag. With the use of the fast tag, the role of the middle man can also be eliminated. The corruption level in the nation is also eliminated.

However, with the use of the fast tag, the corruption level is reduced, and each and every person that is passed through that road has to pay the toll tax to the government.

Name of the Bank that Fast tag available:

The people can buy a fast tag from the bank. We will give you the information of the bank in which the fast tag is available. The government will make the fast tag available on the following bank:

Axis Bank

ICICI Bank

IDFC Bank

State Bank of India

HDFC Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

EQUITAS small finance Bank

PayTM Payment Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Syndicate Bank

South Indian Bank

Punjab National Bank

Federal Bank

Punjab and Maharastra Co-op Bank

Saraswat Bank

Fin Payment Bank

City Union Bank

Bank of Baroda

Indusind Bank

Yes Bank

Union Bank

Nagpur Nagrik Sahkari Bank

The Process of Fast tag Activation: