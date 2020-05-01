BTS’s V inspires #StayingInTheRoomChallengebyV

On the 28th of April, V of BTS challenged followers to an impromptu singing session on Twitter. Within the shared movies, V is seen composing lyrics on the spot whereas jamming to some mellow music.
Quickly sufficient, #StayingInTheRoomChallengebyV grew to become widespread as followers rallied in with movies of them making an attempt their hand at V’s impromptu composing/singing problem.
This isn’t the primary stay-at-home problem of V that has acquired an abundance of affection from the followers. V’s tweet of him dancing in entrance of the TV grew to become a worldwide hit because it acquired love from media, locals and even celebrities.
In occasions of a worldwide disaster, V has set nice examples for his followers by utilizing his platform and affect in one of the simplest ways doable.
Add Comment