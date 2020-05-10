NEWS

BTS, ASTRO, & EXO top boy group brand value rankings in May

May 10, 2020
On May 10, the Korea Institute of Company Status launched its brand value rankings of Ok-Pop boy teams for this month, based mostly on large knowledge evaluation. 

From April 9 via May 9, 2020, the Institute analyzed large knowledge of over 50 boy teams in areas corresponding to participation, media exercise, communication, neighborhood exercise, and many others. 

The top #1 spot went to BTS as soon as once more with a complete of 8,802,820 factors. In 2nd place got here ASTRO with a complete of 1,836,195, adopted by EXO in third with a complete of two,748,905 factors. 

From 4th via 10th place are, in order: NCT, WINNER, Seventeen, Tremendous Junior, SHINee, MONSTA X, and GOT7. Try the Institute’s full evaluation rankings under. 

