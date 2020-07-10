BTEUP Polytechnic Exam Form 2020 for 1st 2nd 3rd Year at www.bteup.ac.in:

Board of Uttar Pradesh has been declared the BTEUP Polytechnic Exam Scheme for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year BTEUP Polytechnic students at its official site www.bteup.ac.in. This exam conducted by The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP). For the year 2020, BTEUP has taken an invited to fill examination form in online mode. So all institutions & students to informed regarding this.

BTEUP (Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh): The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, which provides technical education for the students. This is the three-year Diploma Junior Engineers Course. For this course, students completed their high school / Higher Secondary Education. Every year, BTEUP conducts this exam, thousands of students appeared in this exam and got admissions in various Polytechnic and Diploma Courses such as IT, Computer, Mechanical, Civil, EC, etc.

BTEUP Exams Time Table 2020: BTEUP will release the BTEUP Exam Time Table 2020 on its official website. So those students who are studying under the Uttar Pradesh, Board of Technical Education, download the Date Sheet on the website when BTEUP releases the Date Sheet. More details about the BTEUP Exam Time Table 2020 is given below.

Name of Educational Board: Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh.

Examination Year: The exam year is 2020.

Exam Course Name: BTEUP Polytechnic 2020

Location of Examination: Examination located in Uttar Pradesh

Steps for Checking and Download Exam Scheme 2020:

First of all, students required to visit the official site www.bteup.ac.in.

After visiting, students appear website and click on the appropriate option.

Now Date Sheet available on your Screen.

Download it for your future reference.

Official website: The main portal is www.bteup.ac.in.