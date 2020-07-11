BSNL DSA Recruitment 2020 available 10000 Vacancies at www.upe.bsnl.co.in:

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited published the notification of BSNL DSA Recruitment 2020 among the 10000 number of vacancies on the official site www.upe.bsnl.co.in. This recruitment aid was available for the Direct Selling Agent (DSA). So the qualified candidates may apply at online at the standard site www.upe.bsnl.co.in. This is the greatest job opportunity for the candidates to get a government sector job.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is an Indian State-owned Telecommunication Company works under the government of India. The Headquarter located in New Delhi, India. The BSNL is fifth largest telephony provider company in India. If the candidates may want to apply for this post on before the last date. After the last nobody will be allowed to apply for this job.

BSNL DSA Recruitment 2020:

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is declared the Direct Selling Agent (DSA) recruitment on to the official site www.upe.bsnl.co.in. So the candidates who want to get the job in the government they can apply for this post. The complete information regarding the BSNL DSA recruitment such as Application Fee, Age Limits, Selection Process, Educational Qualification, Pays scale, etc. at given below.

Title of the Company : Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

Mention of the Post : Direct Selling Agent (DSA)

Total Number of Post : There is total 10000 number of vacancies available.

Job Category : This is Central Government Job.

Post Category: BSNL DSA Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification: The Applied candidates should be complete their 10th/ 12th class it’s consistent stream from the recognized board or university.

Age Limits: There is no age limit for this post.

Application Fee: There is no any application fee required. But at the documentation verification time, the candidates will have to pay Rs.500/- as a security money. This security amount refunded after the agreement has ended means after three years.

Selection Process: The selection process based on the Interview and document verification.

Important Dates:

Last date of servility of the application form: Declared very soon

Admit Card Availability Date: Declared soon

Interview starting date: Declared soon

How to apply for the BSNL DSA Recruitment 2020?

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has been declared the notification of the recruitment of the DSA Post. So the candidates follow the steps for applying at given below.

First, Candidates go to the official site up.bsnl.co.in. Then on the home page click on “BSNL DSA Recruitment 2020”. Read all the information carefully. After that fill all necessary BSNL details and click on submit button. Download and take a printout it for the further use.

Candidates click on the official link to get more details at above.

Official site: www.upe.bsnl.co.in