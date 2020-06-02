BSF Recruitment 2020 For Constable Tradesman Vacancies at bsf.nic.in:

The Border Security Force is declaring its latest BSF Recruitment 2020 through its bsf.nic.in official portal. They are inviting interested candidates to apply for numerous Constable, Tradesman, and many more vacancies. The formal notification is available at the official portal and contains all the info.

The BSF is offering huge vacancies for different posts, and here we are getting around 1074 vacant seats. Various trades wise vacancies are available here, and interested candidates may apply for their related posts. We are offering essential details for education, age, different procedures along with application details.

For more details, go to the BSF official portal bsf.nic.in and read details from the official BSF Recruitment 2020 notification.

BSF Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 1074 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Constable (Cobbler):67 Posts

Constable (Tailor): 28 Posts

Constable (Carpenter): 02 Posts

Constable (Draftsman): 01 Posts

Constable (Painter): 05 Posts

Constable (Cook): 32 Posts

Constable (Water Carrier): 117 Posts

Constable (Washer Man): 131 Posts

Constable (Barber): 85 Posts

Constable (Sweeper): 212 Posts

Constable (Waiter): 27 Posts

Constable (Mali): 01 Post

Constable (Khoji): 06 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Numerous vacancies are available here, but for all these vacancies, minimum qualification is:

Matriculation from a recognized institute or board.

Minimum of two years of experience from the relevant trade.

One year certificate course from a recognized institute or ITI.

Minimum one year of experience from several trades.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be between 18 to 23 years to apply for these Constable vacancies. Candidates will receive their category wise age relaxation for their SC/ ST/ PWD.

Selection Procedures:

Many screening procedures will conduct from the BSF officials and for that candidates need to attend these proceedings. Such recruitment processes have different selection methods because authorities need to determine eligibility as well as skills from each applicant.

BSF Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedures:

Written Test

Physical Standard Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Trade Test

Medical Exam

Document Verification

For each selection process, BSF officials shall declare Admit Card and will release through the official portal. Candidates can get further details such as Admit Card, Schedule, Answer Key, Result from the same site. To be in touch for the latest notifications, refer to the official notification.

Pay Scale:

As per various posts and Grade Pay, each category wise candidate will receive the salary. Finally selected candidates will get the pay from 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees with Grade Pay of 2,000/- rupees.

Steps To Apply BSF Recruitment 2020:

For applications to the Constable posts, candidates need to go to the bsf.nic.in official BSF portal. At the Home Page, search for the BSF RECRUITMENT PORTAL A new link will open. Look for the News and Announcements Section. Go to that link and read official notification. After that, start applying for your relevant post. Enter all the educational details along with personal data. Also, candidates might get the chance to select regions. Select appropriate/ relevant regions. Complete all procedures as per the guidelines. At last, re-check all the details and then click on Submit Button. Also, get the print of filled form for further usage.

Check Here Official BSF Recruitment 2020 Notification

Official Site: www.bsf.nic.in