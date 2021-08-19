Britannia Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Britannia is a television show. The series Britannia includes action, drama, and fantasy. Britannia is a historical drama and mysticism show.

The series Britannia has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Britannia has received a great response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the third season of the series Britannia.

Britannia Season 3:

The series Britannia is set in 43 AD. The Roman army gets back to crush the heart of Britannia. The series Britannia was created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth, and James Richardson.

The series Britannia stars David Morrissey, Kelly Reilly, Mackenzie Crook, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Stanley Weber, etc. Neil Davidge is the composer in the series Britannia.

The series Britannia was executively produced by James Richardson, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes, Anne Thomopoulos, and Nicolas Brown. Rick McCallum produced the series Britannia.

The series Britannia was shot in the Czech Republic and the UK – Wales. The running time of each episode of the series Britannia varies between 40 to 73 minutes.

The series Britannia was made under Sky Studios, Amazon Prime Video, Vertigo Films, Neal Street Productions, and Epix. NBCUniversal Global Distribution and Sky Vision distributed the series Britannia.

We expect that The story of the series Britannia will be continued in the third season of the series Britannia. Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Britannia.

Britannia Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Britannia Season 3 below,

Gianni Calchetti as Rebel Druid Mackenzie Crook as Veran David Morrissey as Aulus Nikolaj Lie Kaas as Divis Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Cait Julian Rhind-Tutt as Phelan Liana Cornell as Ania Annabel Scholey as Amena Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Vitus Hugo Speer as Lucius Barry Ward as Sawyer Zoe Wanamaker as Queen Antedia Daniel Caltagirone as Brutus Kelly Reilly as Kerra Stanley Weber as Lindon

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Britannia.

Britannia Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Britannia Season 3 is not declared yet. We can expect Britannia Season 3 somewhere in 2022.

The first season of the series Britannia arrived on 18th January 2018 and the second season of the series Britannia arrived on 7th November 2019. Let’s see the trailer of the third season of the series Britannia.

Britannia Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Britannia Season 3 is not released yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Britannia.

