Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 212 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series. It was written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto. It was illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

The series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations includes adventure and fantasy. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

The series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was directed by Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita, Toshiro Fujii, and Masayuki Koda. Makoto Hijikata and Koichi Machiyama produced the series.

It was written by Ukyo Kodachi, Makoto Uezu, and Masaya Honda. Yasuharu Takanashi gave the music in the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was made under Pierrot. It was licensed by Madman Entertainment, Manga Entertainment, and Viz Media.

In list 5, three episodes titled The Outcast, Clues to Kara, The Chase are already released, and the fourth one will soon be released. The fourth episode of list 5, titled Amado’s Defection, will soon be released.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Let’s see the cast of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Cast:

See the cast of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below.

Yuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha Ryuichi Kijima as Mitsuki Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki Kensho Ono as Shikadai Nara Amanda Celine Miller Shotaro Morikubo as Shikamaru Nara Cherami Leigh as Sarada Uchiha

Let’s see the release date of the 212th episode of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 212 Release Date:

The series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 212 will be released on 22nd August 2021. The story of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be continued in the next episode.

If we get any other update about it, we will update it here. Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.