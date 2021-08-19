Shaman King Episode 20 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Shaman King is an anime series. It is based on the manga series named Shaman King. It was written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei.

The series Shaman King is currently airing, and the 20th episode of the series Shaman King will soon be aired. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Shaman King.

Shaman King:

Jouji Furuta directed the series, Shaman King. The series Shaman King was written by Hiroyuki Takei and Shoji Yonemura.

The series Shaman King includes animation, adventure, and action. The series Shaman King follows the story of the adventures of a Shaman who is 13 years old and his teammate a samurai warrior spirit.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The series Shaman King has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Tomonori Ochikoshi produced the series, Shaman King. Yuki Hayashi gave the music in the series Shaman King. If we get any other update about the series Shaman King, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the series Shaman King.

Shaman King Cast:

See the cast of the series Shaman King below.

Abby Trott as Yoh Asakura D. C. Douglas as Ryuosuke Umemiya Tara Sands as Anna Kyoyama Oliver Wyman as Manta Oyamada Kaiji Tang as Amidamaru Laura Megan Stahl as Tao Ren Dan Green as Silva Doug Stone as Yohmei Asakura Lisa Ortiz as Tao Jun Jodi Carlisle as Goldva Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura Wayne Grayson as Tokageroh Michael Sinterniklaas as Horohoro Veronica Taylor as Tamao Brianna Knickerbocker as Pirica

Let’s talk about the release date of the 20th episode of the series Shaman King.

Shaman King Episode 20 Release Date:

The 20th Episode of the series Shaman King will be released on 26th August 2021. The title of the 20th episode of the series Shaman King is Chocolove’s Christmas.

If we get any other update about it, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series Shaman King.

Shaman King Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the series Shaman King below.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for th next update.