Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3, Release Date, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything You Need To Know

Breathe: Into The Shadows series is one Indian crime-based series mainly created by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The series’ first season was released on 10th July 2020, and season 2 was released on 9th November 2022. After releasing the series’ two seasons, the makers have not shared any further information about Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3.

So, here in this article, we will share all the essential information about Breathe: Into The Shadows season 3, including its release date, plot, cast member, and much more.

First, the IMDb rating of Breathe: Into The Shadows Series was 7.6 out of 10, which is quite impressive.

And the unique thing about the series is that, after a very long duration, the fans get again to watch their favorite actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is playing a leading role in the series.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3 Cast Member:

As we already discussed, its final character Abhishek Bachchan will play the leading role in the series. Now, the thing is, the happening of season 3 is yet to be confirmed, and the makers have not shared anything about the same.

So, the list we are sharing here is an expected list of cast members, and the final will only reveal if there is a season 3.

Abhishek Bachchan as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal

Nithya Menen as Abha Sabharwal

Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant

Nizhalgal Ravi as Principal Krishnan Moorthy (cameo)

Ivana Kaur as Siya Sabharwal

Shradha Kaul as Zeba Rizvi

Saiyami Kher as Shirley

Hrishikesh Joshi as Prakash Kamble

Plabita Borthakur as Meghna Verma

Shataf Figar as Dr. Narang

Shruti Bapna as Natasha Garewal

Gouri Agarwal as Bonnie

Shrikant Verma as Jaiprakash

Resham Shrivardhan as Gayatri Mishra

Other than this, there might be a chance that the makers will introduce it in Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3. But until the confirmation of season 3, we cannot share any final list of the series.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Series Storyline Overview:

Breathe: Into The Shadows is one of the Indian criminal-based series created and written by Mayank Sharma. The series is one of the popular series, as it has many super talented characters like Abhishek Bachchan, by seeing whom the fans are demanding more parts of the series.

Here, Abhishek Bachchan plays an essential role as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal. The series starts with an amazed manner, where the six-year-old daughter of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal was kidnapped by a masked man and told Dr. Avinash to kill one person to get her daughter back, and then the entire storyline of season 1 moves around the story of Avinash’s where he is following all the things, that kidnappers are telling him, just to save his daughter’s life.

Also, season 2 of the series, released on 9th November 2022, primarily focuses on Dr. Avinash, also known as J. And, after releasing the second season, the viewers eagerly await season 3.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3 Expected Storyline:

As we talked about earlier, the makes have not shared any further news about Breathe: Into The Shadows season 3, and there are 50-50 possibilities for the occurrence of season 3. Now, in between this scenario, the viewers are demanding to know the plot of season 3.

As it is pretty tricky for us, based on season 2, we can assume that if season 3 of the series happens, a few more faces will be added, and more twists and turns will come in this season 3. And, if it is the last part, the fans will also see many recurring faces.

In short, if the makers plan to release season 3, it will bring more twists and turns into the entire storyline.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Series Season 3 List of Episodes:

Unfortunately, we don’t have any updates regarding the renewal of Breathe: Into The Shadows Seasons 3. So we must keep the exact information about the upcoming season private. However, if there is season 3, it will have the same episodes as in its previous season eight.

Moreover, here we are also sharing with you the list of all those season 2s episodes along with their title name, so the audience can easily assume an entire storyline. So, the following is the list of Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2’s episodes;

Episode 01: “Birthday Boy.”

Episode 02: “Kill and Chill.”

Episode 03: “Now You See Me”

Episode 04: “Arrivals and Departures”

Episode 05: “Smells Like Death”

Episode 06: “Listen Carefully”

Episode 07: “The Fast And The Dead”

Episode 08: “Paradise”

Breathe: Into The Shadows Series Production Team:

Breathe: Into The Shadows Series is a known criminal-based Indian drama series created by Mayank Sharma. Fans are pleased to see their favorite cast member Abhishek Bachchan, into this series after such as huge duration gap, not only he, but all the other cast members, like Hrishikesh Joshi, Saiyami Kher, Amit Sadh, etc., have played significant roles in the series.

Mayank Sharma, Bhavani Lyer, and Vikram Tuli gave the screenplay. Other than this, the series has music from a very well know personality, that is, Alokananda Dasgupta.

The series has also got support from an Executive producer Vikram Malhotra, and its official releasing platform is Amazon Prime Video.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3 Release Date:

We are not having any updates regarding the happening of Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3. Hence, you guys have to wait for the final official announcement.

no one sends more chills down our spine like him#BreatheIntoTheShadows, new season, watch now!@nouwwwin pic.twitter.com/jPMmnDy00Q — Breathe Into The Shadows (@BreatheAmazon) November 29, 2022

But if the series gets renewed for season 3, the makers will release it by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Where to Watch Breath: Into The Shadows Season 3?

As discussed earlier, Breath: Into The Shadows Season 3 has yet to get any green light, so we cannot glimpse Season 3. But if you want any latest updates and news, please stay in touch with its official streaming platforms.

And, until that moment, enjoy watching the previous two seasons of the Breathe: Into The Shadows series only on Amazon Prime Videos.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3 Trailer:

Unfortunately, dear friends, currently, we are not having any hint about the renewal of the series for season 3. So, we have no trailer or teaser for Breathe: Into The Shadows season 3.

But till that moment, you can watch the trailer for season 2, which is already linked above.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3 Final Words:

Breathe: Into The Shadows series is one of the famous Indian crime drama thriller series that was created and written by Mayank Sharma. The series is currently having in a total of 20 episodes, and each is 45 minutes duration. Fans are highly appreciating the acting of Abhishek Bachchan in this series.

Not only that, but the fans also love the series’ storyline as it constantly tries to bring some twists and turns in every episode. And, now, after the release of season 2, the audiences are eagerly waiting for season 3, whose happening still needs to be finalized by the makers.

But not to worry, guys, as we are here to impart all the latest updates regarding every single series and season. So, stay with our websites, and learn all the latest information about the upcoming season and series.