Download Best Hoichoi Web Series

Hoichoi is one of the very popular and leading Bengali entertainment platforms. Hoichoi is maintained and owned by SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Along with focusing on Bengali language content worldwide, Hoichoi hosts more than 2000+ hours of Movies, Music Videos, and Original Series. Hoichoi can be accessed on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. Hoichoi is the right platform for finding the Bengali web series.

Here is a list of 10 best original web series of Hoichoi. The list includes drama, thriller, horror, and even comedy series.

Byomkesh

This web series can be added to both detective and drama categories. This is one of the best and popular web series on Hoichoi. This series is surrounded in and around the character Byomkesh Bakshi. This character is created by Sharadindu Bandopadhyay, a Bengali writer. Byomkesh series is all about investigations and adventures of Byomkesh and his friends.

This is the first web series released on Byomkesh. Ridhima Ghosh, Subrat Dutta, and Anirban Bhattacharya are in lead roles. Soumik Chattopadhyay and Sayantan Ghoshal are directors of this web series.

Kamini

Barkha Bisht is in lead role in Kamini, and this is the first horror web series released in Hoichoi. Kamini comes under both horror and comedy categories. Arnab and Samya run a private detective agency in the story, and they reach Kamini’s village to solve the mystery. Local girl Bijli helps them in their journey and in exposing the Kamini’s hidden truth. They succeed in revealing the hidden past. Later Sreemoyee, Samya’s girlfriend also enters the story. This web series is both funny and scary. You can watch Trina Saha, Apratim Chatterjee, Saurav Das, and Barkha Bisht in lead roles. Rick Basu is the director of this series.

Manbhanjan

This web series is based on a novel with the same name and written by “Rabindranath Tagore.” The novel is one of his immortal creations, and that is the reason Manbhanjan series was released on the 158th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The story revolves around a housewife and her name is “Giribala”. She is married to “Gopinath” and leads a lonely life in her husband’s house. Her life was happier in early marriage life. But gradually Gopinath starts a relationship with glamorous theatre actress named “Labanga”, and he escapes with the actress. The betrayal makes Giribala come out and empower herself. Abhijit Chowdhury directed Manbhanjan, and it is worth watching.

The Stoneman Murders

This web series is based on real events from the year 1985 – 1989. The story is about Stoneman, an unidentified serial killer in Mumbai and Kolkata. The story starts when writer Sneha finds Stoneman’s story. This series is directed by Rafiq Abdul Wahab, and Swastika Mukherjee, Rupankar Bagchi, and Rajatava Dutta are in lead roles.

Paranoia

This web series is released as a compilation of short-format thrillers, and it revolves around human emotions. It also involves psychological disorders with a bundle of life realities. The stories narrate unique life tales, but the theme is completely Paranoia centered. Kamaleswar Mukherjee and Saayoni Ghosh are in lead roles. Annapurna Basu, Tathagata Ghosh, and Sourav Chakraborty are directors.

Paap

Very popular star, Puja Banerjee is in the lead role in the “Paap” web series. The story is centered on an ancient Durga Puja celebration. A powerful and independent woman exposes the long-hidden secrets. A real thriller begins when they find two dead bodies along with some message. Anupam Hari is the directed of Paap. Along with Puja Banerjee, Rahul Banerjee, and Rajat Ganguly are in lead roles.

Eken Babu

The story revolves around the tale of a forgotten Bengali detective character named “Eken Babu”. This was written by the writer Sujan Dasgupta. Eken Babu has unique ways to investigate crimes, and he reaches an apartment in Bangalore. The thrill starts when he finds that his neighbor is dead. This series is directed by Anupam Hari and Anirban Malik. Anirban Chakrabarti, Bubble, and Shoumo Banerjee are in lead roles.

Dhaka Metro

The story is directed by a Bangladeshi filmmaker named Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, and it features famous Bangladeshi actors. The story starts with a troubled corporate city man called “Kuddus”. He comes out from the frustrating city life in Dhaka. Later Kuddus encounters surreal events and meets many strange people. He meets Rahman on his journey. Rahman is a small kid, and along with him, Kuddus also meets a runaway woman. Throughout his, he will not have any clarity on his future journey. Neville Hasan, Mostafa Monwar, Aupee Karim, and Shariful Islam are in lead roles.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi

This web series is regarded as the first musical thriller on Hoichoi. “Shei Je Holud Pakhi” is the right choice if you like emotionally driven series. “Som” is a police officer in the story and lost his daughter “Mitil,” After that, he tries to connect to his daughter through “Vaidehi” a sensational pop singer. Later the story takes the audience through a number of mysterious events. Shei Je Holud Pakhi is directed by Anirban Mallik. Neville Hasan, Mostafa Monwar, Aupee Karim, and Shariful Islam are in lead roles.

Cartoon

If you like psychological horror series, then “Cartoon” is the right choice. This series is about a graphic artist named “Aritra”, and it also introduces you to his fiancee “Jiniya”. The thriller begins when they move to a new apartment, and unusual things start to happen for Aritra’s graphic characters. Cartoon series is directed by Sourav Chakraborty. Paayel Sarkar and Mainak Banerjee are in lead roles.

The above list contains 10 best web series released in Hoichoi. You can pick them based on your interests and preferences. There are horror, thriller, and drama series along with comedy. Most of the web series in Hoichoi is very interesting, and you can watch them in your free time. Hoichoi is one of the best platforms to find the Bengali web series. You will find one or other web series to match your interest in the Hoichoi platform.

