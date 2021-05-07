Break Up Story Web Series Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers

The series Break Up Story was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. Recently, the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked many Bengali web series.

There are many Hoichoi web series available on the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. Let’s get all the details about the series Break Up Story.

Break Up Story Web Series Download in HD:

Break Up Story is a drama and romantic web series. It is a Bengali web series that was released on the famous OTT platform Hoichoi.

There are five episodes in the web series Break Up Story. All the episodes have different and unique titles, and it includes After the Break, Best Friends Forever, Heartbreak, A Good Education, and Return to Zero.

The Bengali web series Break Up Story was directed by Mainak Bhaumik. The series Break Up Story is available to watch in Bengali and Hindi language.

The series Break Up Story was completed under a production company named Maansi Entertainment Studio. The series Break Up Story features the romantic lives of several couples.

The series Break Up Story includes a backdrop of the breakup and love. It is set in Kolkata. The series Break Up Story got an incredible response from the critics. So, we expect that Break Up Story Season 2 will soon be announced. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Break Up Story.

Break Up Story Cast:

Saurav Das Sohini Sarkar Chandrayee Ghosh Sauraseni Maitra Anindita Bose Aryann Bhowmik Tuhina Das Alivia Sarkar Ranojoy Bishnu

Let’s talk about the release date of the Bengali web series Break Up Story.

Break Up Story Release Date:

The Bengali web series Break Up Story was released on 24th July 2020 on the popular OTT platform Hoichoi.

There is no update about the second season of the series Break Up Story. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the Bengali series Break Up Story.

Break Up Story Trailer:

Find the trailer of the Bengali web series Break Up Story below. The trailer was released on 12th July 2020.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.