Boogie Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

Boogie is an American drama film. The film Boogie has received mixed reviews from the audience.

On IMDb, the film Boogie got 5.2 out of 10. The story of the American film Boogie follows the life of Alfred “Boogie” Chin.

Alfred is a basketball phenom in Queens, New York. His dream is NBA, but his traditional East Asian parents want him to get a scholarship to an elite college.

The film Boogie was written and directed by Eddie Huang. It was produced by Josh Bratman, Michael Tadross, and Josh McLaughlin.

Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammed, and Pop Smoke composed the music in the film Boogie. Brett Jutkiewicz did the cinematography of the film Boogie.

It was edited by Joan Sobel. The film Boogie was made under Immersive Pictures. Focus Features distributed the film Boogie.

The length of the film Boogie is 89 minutes. The box office has collected 4.2 Million USD. Let’s see the cast of the film Boogie.

Boogie Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film Boogie below.

Taylor Takahashi as Alfred “Boogie” Chin Taylour Paige as Eleanor Domenick Lombardozzi as Coach Hawkins Steve Coulter as Mr. Richmond Eddie Huang as Uncle Jackie Perry Yung as Mr. Chin Mike Moh as Melvin Alexa Mareka as Alissa Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Richie Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson as Monk Pamelyn Chee as Mrs. Chin Charlamagne tha God as Patrick Jessica Huang as Fortune Teller Claire Hsu as Young Mrs. Chin Ren Hsieh as Young Mr. Chin Despot (rapper) as Assistant Coach Ben Davis as Josh Ezra Knight as MLK Coach Margaret Odette as Principal Kodak Fernold Degand as Thompson Bernard Chang as Oracles Cook Ming Wu as Arthur Terayle Hill as Terayle Samantha Eberle as Joy Shenell Edmonds as Tina Mitchell Ito as Memphis Houston AC Casciani as Barracks MC Tommy Bo as Terry

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Boogie.

Boogie Release Date:

The film Boogie was released on 5th March 2021. The shooting of the film Boogie was started in August 2019 in New York City.

If we get any update about the film Boogie, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Boogie.

Boogie Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Boogie below.

