Boogie Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

By
James Ashley
-
Boogie

Boogie Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

The illegal piracy website Boogie includes all types of movies such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, etc.

There is a large collection of Hindi, English, and Tamil movies and web series on the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla.

The illegal piracy website Filmyzilla includes most of the latest movies and web series. They have recently leaked the film Boogie.

The film Boogie is available to watch and download for free in HD on the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla.

Let’s get all the details about the film Boogie.

Boogie Full Movie Download:

Boogie is an American drama film. The film Boogie has received mixed reviews from the audience.

On IMDb, the film Boogie got 5.2 out of 10. The story of the American film Boogie follows the life of Alfred “Boogie” Chin.

Alfred is a basketball phenom in Queens, New York. His dream is NBA, but his traditional East Asian parents want him to get a scholarship to an elite college.

The film Boogie was written and directed by Eddie Huang. It was produced by Josh Bratman, Michael Tadross, and Josh McLaughlin.

Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammed, and Pop Smoke composed the music in the film Boogie. Brett Jutkiewicz did the cinematography of the film Boogie.

READ  Kaafir Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot - The Latest Update

It was edited by Joan Sobel. The film Boogie was made under Immersive Pictures. Focus Features distributed the film Boogie.

The length of the film Boogie is 89 minutes. The box office has collected 4.2 Million USD. Let’s see the cast of the film Boogie.

Boogie Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film Boogie below.

  1. Taylor Takahashi as Alfred “Boogie” Chin
  2. Taylour Paige as Eleanor
  3. Domenick Lombardozzi as Coach Hawkins
  4. Steve Coulter as Mr. Richmond
  5. Eddie Huang as Uncle Jackie
  6. Perry Yung as Mr. Chin
  7. Mike Moh as Melvin
  8. Alexa Mareka as Alissa
  9. Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Richie
  10. Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson as Monk
  11. Pamelyn Chee as Mrs. Chin
  12. Charlamagne tha God as Patrick
  13. Jessica Huang as Fortune Teller
  14. Claire Hsu as Young Mrs. Chin
  15. Ren Hsieh as Young Mr. Chin
  16. Despot (rapper) as Assistant Coach
  17. Ben Davis as Josh
  18. Ezra Knight as MLK Coach
  19. Margaret Odette as Principal Kodak
  20. Fernold Degand as Thompson
  21. Bernard Chang as Oracles Cook
  22. Ming Wu as Arthur
  23. Terayle Hill as Terayle
  24. Samantha Eberle as Joy
  25. Shenell Edmonds as Tina
  26. Mitchell Ito as Memphis Houston
  27. AC Casciani as Barracks MC
  28. Tommy Bo as Terry

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Boogie.

READ  Which Fridge Would be Better: Single or Double Door?

Boogie Release Date:

The film Boogie was released on 5th March 2021. The shooting of the film Boogie was started in August 2019 in New York City.

If we get any update about the film Boogie, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Boogie.

Boogie Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Boogie below.

Check out this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here