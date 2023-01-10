Blue Bloods Season 13 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Blue Bloods is an American police procedural drama tv series. The series Blue Bloods has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Blue Bloods has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Blue Bloods is full of crime, drama, and mystery. Read the complete article to get all the details about the 13th season of the series Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Season 13:

The series Blue Bloods follows the story of a family of New York cops. The series Blue Bloods was created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green.

The series Blue Bloods stars Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, and Bridget Moynahan. The series Blue Bloods was executively produced by Leonard Goldberg, Brian Burns, Mitchell Burgess, Robin Green, Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, Ian Biederman, and Kevin Wade.

The serie Blue Bloods was produced by Fred Keller and David Barrett. The length of each episode of the series Blue Bloods varies from 42 to 44 minutes.

The series Blue Bloods was made under Panda Productions, The Leonard Goldberg Company, Paw in Your Face Productions, CBS Productions, CBS Television Studios, and CBS Studios. CBS Media Ventures distributed the series Blue Bloods.

The series Blue Bloods has arrived on CBS. The series Blue Bloods Season 12 includes many episodes titled Hate is Hate, Times Like These, Protective Instincts, True Blue, Good Intentions, Be Smart or Be Dead, USA Today, Reality Check, etc.

If we get any other update about Blue Bloods Season 13, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s see whether the 13th season of the series Blue Bloods is happening or not.

Is Blue Bloods Season 13 Happning?

The series Blue Bloods is not renewed yet for the 13th season. But we expect that it will soon be renewed because there is a huge chance of the announcement of the 13th season of the series Blue Bloods.

All 12 seasons of the series Blue Bloods has received a great response from the audience. We expect that if Blue Bloods Season 13 is announced, it will also receive a good response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s talk about the review of the 12th season of the series Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Review:

Blue Bloods Season 12 is receiving a good response from the audience. It is currently airing on CBS. In the recent episode of the 12th season of the series Blue Bloods, we have seen that Eddie as well as Jamie experience marital tension at the time when Eddie allows her newly released ex-convict father – Armin, in order to live with them.

At the same time, Baez, as well as Danny, go out of their way in order to help a desperate Ohio man discover his missing sister, only to later realize the man has not been truthful.

On the other side, Anthony enlists the help of Erin at the time when new evidence arises in an old case from his police career that may exonerate a female gang member he put away.

Frank later goes head to head with Archbishop Kearns at the time when a local activist priest causes friction between the church and the force.

After that, at the time when a gang puts out a hit on Danny, Frank causes family tension at the time when he assigns Jamie in order to guard Danny.

Later, Frank attempts to stop his cop grandson, Joe Hill from seeking revenge he has attacked. On the other side, Eddie tries to get a hostile new partner, as well as the moral character of Erin, gets attacked by the defense at the time when she attempts an old murder case related to her boss, District Attorney Kimberley Crawford. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the 12th season of the series Blue Bloods will be continued in the upcoming series Blue Bloods Season 13. If we get any update about the storyline of the 13th season of the series Blue Bloods, we will update it here.

Let’s talk about the cast of the 13th season of the series Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Blue Bloods Season 13 below.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Will Estes as Jamie Reagan Len Cariou as Henry Reagan Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker Gregory Jbara as Garrett Moore Tony Terraciano as Jack Reagan Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez Robert Clohessy as Sid Gormley Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko Amy Carlson as Linda Reagan Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola Nicholas Turturro as Sgt. Anthony Renzulli Frank Anello as NYPD Lieutenant James Nuciforo as Nuciforo Gameela Wright as Reporter Helen David Ramsey as Mayor Carter Poole Lauren Patten as Rachel Witten John Ventimiglia as Dino Arbogast Sebastian Sozzi as Vinny Cruz Peter Hermann as Jack Boyle Racine Russell as Officer Cosgrove Matt Consalvo as Officer Meyers Stephen Sapienza as NYPD Officer Pallavi Sastry as Cameron Fortuna Gebresellasie as Annie Bruce Altman as Mayor Frank Russo John Rue as Ed Hines

Lets’s see the release date of the 13th season of the series Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Release Date:

The official release date of Blue Bloods Season 13 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the 13th season of the series Blue Bloods.

A step in the right direction. Catch up on the latest episode of #BlueBloods now on @ParamountPlus: https://t.co/PmVKBLCEcU pic.twitter.com/kKsekzmbcf — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) November 14, 2021

We expect that the series Blue Bloods Season 13 will be released somewhere in 2022 on CBS. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any update about the release date of the series Blue Bloods Season 13, we will update it here.

Blue Bloods Season 1 was aired from 24th September 2010 to 13th May 2011 on CBS. Blue Bloods Season 2 was aired from 23rd September 2011 to 11th May 2012 on CBS.

Blue Bloods Season 3 was aired from 28th September 2012 to 10th May 2013 on CBS. Blue Bloods Season 4 was aired from 27th September 2013 to 9th May 2014 on CBS.

Blue Bloods Season 10 was aired from 27th September 2019 to 1st May 2020 on CBS. Blue Bloods Season 11 was aired from 4th December 2020 to 14th May 2021.

Blue Bloods Season 12 started airing on 1st October 2021, and it is currently airing on CBS. Let’s watch the trailer of the 13th season of the series Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Trailer:

Blue Bloods Season 13’s trailer is not released yet. Let’s watch the promo of Blue Bloods Season 12.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.