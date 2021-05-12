Karnan Movie: On Amazon Prime On 14th May 2021

Dhanush has done their movie in the south movie industry. Dhanush is the most famous superstar in the south film industry. He is very famous in south India.

The people are very much like him, and every film of his is very much hit. The movie of the superstars Dhanush has not released their movie on the OTT platform.

The moviemakers are now decided to release their movie on the OTT platform. However, the movie has released on the date of 9th April 2021 as we know that the second wave of the pandemic has started in India.

Karnan Movie Release Date

The government has announced the half lockdown situation in the nation as the movie has released in the theater and cinema hall on the 9th April 2021. AS the government has announced the lockdown situation in the month of April.

The people do not have time to go to the cinema hall and watch the movie. So not more people can watch the movie.

So the director thinks to release the movie on the OTT platform so the people can watch the movie.

The fans are demanding to the makers to release the movie on the OTT platform so that the people can watch the movie on their home only.

If we talk about the story of the movie, then Dhanush is acting as the main and lead role.

Karnan Movie: Story and OTT Release Date

The whole story of the movie gives a beautiful message to the public. Every south Indian movie is giving some message to society. It is very important to the society to learn from them and apply to their family.

The makers have decided to release the movie on online mode. After too many controversies about the OTT platform, finally, the makers have announced the release date of the movie on the OTT platform.

After knowing about the release date and another announcement about the movie. the fans are enjoying the news.

The director of the movie has announced that the movie will be available on the Amazon Prime OTT platform.

The date of release is 14th May 2021. So from 14th may onwards, we can see the movie on the amazon prime video. The moviemakers are all set to make available the movie on the OTT platform.

The people have to take the subscription of the amazon prime to watch the movie on the first day.

If you have not subscribed to the amazon prime video then you should subscribe to amazon without fail.