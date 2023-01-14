First Kill Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

First Kill is an American television series. It is supernatural drama series. The series First Kill is full of supernatural, teen drama, horror, and mystery.

It has received a quite good response from the audience. It has received 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read this article to get all the details about the second season of the series First Kill.

First Kill Season 2:

In the series First Kill, falling in love is tricky for teens Calliope and Juliette. One is a vampire and another one is a hunter of vampires and also both are ready to make their first kill.

The story of the series First Kill is very interesting. It is full of suspense. It was created by V. E. Schwab.

First Kill is based on Schwab’s short story titled First Kill. It stars Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, and Phillip Mullings Jr.

The series First Kill was directed by Eriq La Salle, Amanda Tapping, Jet Wilkinson, Salim Akil, and John T. Kretchmer. It was written by Bryce Ahart, Stephanie McFarlane, Italome Ohikhuare, V. E. Schwab, Joy Blake, Mark Hudis, Felicia D. Henderson, and Miguel Nolla.

The first season of the series First Kill includes a total of eight episodes titled First Kiss, First Blood, First Fight, First Date, First Love, First Severing, First Goodbye, and First Betrayal.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series First Kill. We expect that First Kill Season 2 will also include a total of eight episodes like the first season. As we get any update about it, we will update it here.

The series First Kill was executively produced by Victoria Schwab, Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. It was produced by James Bigwood and Matt Matruski.

The running time of each episode of the series First Kill ranges from 42 to 59 minutes. It was made under WaterWalk Entertainment Inc. and Belletrist Productions.

The series First Kill has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the second season of the series First Kill has been confirmed or canceled.

First Kill Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

First Kill Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet. It seems that the series First Kill will soon be renewed for a second season.

There is a massive chance of the announcement of First Kill Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series First Kill, we will add it here.

First Kill Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of First Kill Season 2 below.

Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette Fairmont Imani Lewis as Calliope “Cal” Burns Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Aubin Wise as Talia Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Dominic Goodman as Apollo Phillip Mullings, Jr. as Theo Jason R. Moore as Jack Will Swenson as Sebastian Jonas Dylan Allen as Ben Wheeler MK xyz as Tess Franklin Joseph D. Reitman as Clayton Cook Walnette Santiago as Carmen Polly Draper as Davina Atwood Dylan McNamara as Oliver Roberto Mendez co-stars as Noah Harrington

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series First Kill.

First Kill Season 1 Review:

First Kill Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that First Kill Season 2 will receive positive reviews from critics.

At the end of the first season of the series First Kill, we have seen Juliette, as well as Cal, have a heart-to-heart just after seeking a safe haven.

After that, a strange threat stalks the school, and later negotiations over the future of Elinor turn cutthroat.

On the other hand, efforts in order to keep Cal as well as Juliette apart escalate because their wary families reach a mutual understanding during a murder investigation.

After that, rising tensions in Savannah put Juliette as well as Cal in jeopardy. Later, Theo digs for information about his past just before joining Apollo on an ill-fated mission.

Blood flows and betrayal burns after a shocking turn of events leaves devastation in its wake and tests the bonds of love between Juliette and Cal. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect the second season of the series First Kill will start where the first season left off. There is significantly less chance of a fresh start to the series First Kill.

If we get any update or news about the story of the second season of the series First Kill, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series First Kill.

First Kill Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of First Kill Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. We can expect the second season of the series First Kill somewhere in 2023 on Netflix.

#FirstKill stars Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis (@MochaBands) tease what that finale blowout could mean for Juliette and Calliope in a potential Season 2 https://t.co/5ItapFRE4i pic.twitter.com/VSlrc140vl — TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 20, 2022

The first season of the series First Kill was released on 10th June 2022. It was released on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series First Kill, we will update it here.

First Kill Season 2 Update

The First Kill has officially become the latest series from Netflix which has been left unfinished. There are fans who have burst into anger for not getting a renewal of the First Kill. Even though the storyline and everything were amazing, we are not going to get First Kill Season 2.

Even though we saw, the first season finale showed some cliffhangers which can be easily turned into an exciting storyline for further seasons, no. Netflix is not going to make the next season of First Kill. Emma Roberts, the producer is not going to renew the show for next season!

First Kill Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of First Kill Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the series First Kill. It was released by Netflix on 12th May 2022. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch First Kill?

The series First Kill is available to watch on Netflix. All episodes of the series First Kill are available to watch on Netflix.

We expect that First Kill Season 2 will also arrive on the same platform. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in First Kill?

There are a total of eight episodes in the series First Kill. All episodes were released on the same day on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are There in First Kill?

There are a total of eight episodes in the series First Kill. All episodes were released on the same day on Netflix.