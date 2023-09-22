How To Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes Football games initially premiered on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The game will likely be aired on International sports channels such as ESPN.

The Ohio State Buckeyes football games have appeared in 52 bowl games. Therefore, we can assume that the Ohio games will air on ESPN yearly. Below, we have added the top 5 most suitable streaming services to watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football.

Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football Games on DIRECTV STREAM

As always, the DIRECTV STREAM streaming service platform holds the top rank when selecting a suitable plan to watch sports games. Despite the higher cost, many sports lovers opt for DIRECTV STREAM, which provides premium quality service with its Entertainment Plan. The plan will cost you approximately $74.99 per month.

In return, you will get more than 75 channels, including FOX network, CBS networks, FS1, and NBC. You can also watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football games on various channels like ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC networks.

However, if you are a big TenNetwork channel fan, upgrade your plan to the Choice plan. Here, you can access over 140 channels at $99.99 monthly.

In addition, if you want to stream Ohio State Buckeyes Football games on CBS Sports Network, DIRECTV STREAM offers an ultimate plan worth $109.99 monthly. Regardless of the plan, you will get unlimited cloud DVR storage and advanced compatibility services to stream your favorite games on any device.

Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football Games on Sling TV

If DIRECTV STREAM is expensive, consider the Sling TV option to watch your favorite sports games. Sling TV offers two separate plans and one combined, namely, Orange, Blue, and a combination of the Orange + Blue package. The price range may vary from $40 to $60 per month.

In addition to that, you can stream unlimited entertainment and sports content along with extensive channels. However, you should remember that Sling TV does not provide access to the ABC network, but you can stream most of the ABC games on ESPN3.

Moreover, FOX channels are also limited to specific markets. Not only that, if you want to use Big Ten Networks, you can access it with the help of the Sports Extra add-on service. If you want a cheaper option to watch your favorite sports games, Sling TV offers various services you will need to watch Ohio State Football games.

Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football Games on Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ Live TV would be the perfect option for a Disney Bundle and a library of hundreds of shows, movies, and sports channels. The subscription allows users to access over 85 live channels, including ESPN+, at a monthly charge of $69.99.

Besides that, you will also get numerous sports channels such as CBS, FS1, Fox Network, NBC, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, SEC Network, and many others. Moreover, you will also get cloud DVR storage to record your favorite Ohio State Buckeyes Football games.

Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football Games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another streaming service provider that offers many sports channels. Here, you will get a wide range of live TV channels, thousands of options, and services like unlimited DVR storage. Here, you can record your favorite sports moments for up to nine months.

Moreover, YouTube TV provides local channels like NBC, CBS, and Fox Networks and nationally televised games such as Big Ten Network, ESPN, EPSN2, CBS Sports Network, FS1, and many others.

In addition, if you’re fond of sports and cinema, YouTube TV can serve you the best services. Since YouTube TV offers thousands of shows and movies, millions of cinephiles and sports enthusiasts are purchasing YouTube TV packages to make their weekends joyful.

Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football Games on Fubo TV

Fubo is regarded as one of the most suitable streaming service platforms for sports games. Specially designed options and services will enhance your streaming experience. Fubo TV offers many sports channels, including NBC, FOX, FS1, and CBS Sports Network, like Big Ten Network and CBS. The channels are available for the Pro Plan subscribers, costing you around $74.99 monthly.

In addition to that, you can stream two channels at a time, and you can also record 1000 hours of DVR storage. Further ahead, you can also watch live content such as shows, movies, and sports games like the Chiefs game, Seahawks, and Ohio State Buckeyes Football games.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all sports lovers! Now you have complete information about various platforms to stream your favorite sports games, including Ohio State Buckeyes Football games.

So what are you waiting for? Head to the official site of any platforms mentioned above, sign up for free and start your journey by streaming your favorite sports games.