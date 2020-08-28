Black Widow: Premiere, plot, cast, trailers and everything we know

Marvel



The first title of the so-called Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English) and the next film from this study that we can see in theaters is Black widow, a story centered on the character of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on a mission that takes place in Budapest, Hungary. The film had to be released on May 1, 2020 but its theatrical release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was now set for November 6, 2020.

“I still don’t have a full perspective on this, but it’s a movie about self-forgiveness and it’s a movie about family,” Scarlett Johansson herself revealed to the magazine. Vanity fair commenting on what is the argument about Black widow.

Black widow is the first Marvel title to be directed by a solo woman, Cate Shortland. Captain Marvel (2019) was co-directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. And although it is true that Marvel gives us information with a dropper, this is all we know about its next premiere.

What we know about Black Widow

Australian Cate Shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome) directs this movie. A first version of the script was written by Jac Shaeffer, who has also been commissioned by Marvel to write the series for the service of streaming Disney Plus WandaVision. Director and screenwriter Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby), I would have rewritten a second version of the script for this Black widow.

Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff in this film. “You come to understand her past. (Natasha) gets to rebuild and come back as a whole person,” Shortland explained at the Marvel panel at Comic-Con in July 2019 about the plot of her film. Johansson added that this is an iteration of Natasha that she couldn’t have played 10 years ago.

Shortland revealed in an interview with Empire magazine that Johansson “will pass the witness” of the character of Black Widow to actress Florence Pugh in Black widow. In this way, the character of Black Widow, now incarnated by Yelena Belova (Pugh), can continue to appear within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“[Kevin Feige, presidente de Marvel Studios] realized that the audience would expect an origin story, so we went in the opposite direction. And we didn’t know how formidable Florence Pugh would be. I knew I would do it right, but I didn’t know what they will be so well. Scarlett is so kind, like, ‘Oh, I’m passing the baton to her. So [la película] will drive another female story “, Shortland told Empire magazine.

Marvel Studios released a new poster for the film on Monday, March 9, 2020, showing for the first time among the main cast actor O.T. Fagbenle, who is identified as Mason but that everything indicates that he will play the villain of the film, Taskmaster.

During Marvel’s presentation on August 24, 2019 at the D23 convention, the first poster of the film was also unveiled, in which we can see Natasha Romanoff’s new outfit.

This is the poster teaser of Black widow, released by Marvel Studios on December 3, 2019.

Trailers and behind-the-scenes videos

The final trailer for Black widow was released on March 9, 2020. It reveals that Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) will face off against other female agents trained in the same spy and combat program that she trained on. But now these ex-teammates are controlled by the villainous Taskmaster.

Marvel released on January 13, 2020 a special video with hitherto undisclosed scenes from Black widow. The trailer focuses on the friendship between Natasha (Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) and how they were both trained as assassins.

Because Black widow represents the last time that Johansson will play the character, Marvel Studios also released a video about the history and legacy of this heroine, whose first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in Iron man 2 (2010).

Marvel Studios released on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the first trailer of Black widow, which featured various action sequences from the film and the main characters of the cast, including the villain Taskmaster and the Soviet equivalent of Captain America, the so-called Red Guardian played by David Harbor.

Black widow It had to be released on May 1, 2020. It was going to be the first MCU title to be released after the end of Spider-Man: Far from Home, which concluded with Phase 3. And thus the first MCU Phase 4 movie.

Its premiere, like that of many other 2020 films, has been postponed due to the coronavirus and we do not know when we will be able to see the film of Black widow in theaters.

The cast



Marvel has already confirmed all these names for the team of Black widow.

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow)

David Harbor (Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian)

Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

O-T Fagbenie (Mason)

William Hurt (Thaddeus Ross)

Ray winstone

Rachel Weisz also stressed that she had wanted to work with Shortland since she first saw his film Sumersault (2004).



Where and when would Black Widow be set

The movie it’s set in Budapest

. The first time this Hungarian city was associated with Black widow it was in the Avengers original from 2012, where Natasha named Hawkeye Budapest.

Things get interesting in terms of when it would be set Black widow. Especially considering the end of Avengers: Endgame, set in 2023, and the death of Black Widow in that movie.

After the diffusion of that first trailer of Black widow It is assumed that the film will be set after Captain America: Civil War. “I used to have nothing. And then I got this job. This family,” Natasha’s voice says in the trailer while watching footage of Hawkeye and Nick Fury. “But nothing lasts forever,” Natasha concludes in what is interpreted as a reference to what happened at the end of Civil war with the conflict between Iron Man and Captain America and those Avengers who allied with one or the other.

That post setting Civil war and before Avengers: Infinity War It had already been rumored before even seeing the trailer. If we trust the theory released by CBR.com in June 2019, the leaked photos of the set of Black widow they would show a 2017 BMW 5 Series Touring Wagon car. On CBR they highlighted that Marvel movies usually include product placement from Audi, as in the case of Avengers: Endgame, but they show either the latest model or even models that are not for sale yet. This inclusion of a 2017 model could indicate that the movie itself is set in 2017.

Another detail that solidifies that timeline is Scarlett Johansson’s hair. Despite the fact that during her appearance at Comic-Con, midway through the film, the actress wore blonde hair, leaked photos of the actress during filming have shown her with a red hair. And we also see her as a redhead in the trailer for Black widow.

Recall that his Natasha Romanoff had been a redhead in all Marvel movies until her appearance in Infinity war, in which we all assumed that she had dyed herself blonde and Captain America had grown a beard to try to camouflage himself as they were on the run from justice.

Heroes and villains

The first trailer of Black widow showed the villain Taskmaster in action. In the comics, Taskmaster hides the identity of Tony Masters, who is sometimes considered more of an antihero (Punisher-style) or a sleeper agent (sleeper agent) as was the case with Winter Soldier.

Marvel studios



Introduced in the specimen The Avengers # 195 May 1980, Taskmaster is a mercenary hired by various criminal organizations to train their agents. The character injected himself with a drug that increased the power of his memory, so he can acquire any knowledge quickly, with a single read.

Proof of this is that the account MCU Direct on Twitter he managed to identify a shot from the final trailer of the film in which Taskmaster is seen studying a video in which Natasha Romanoff is fighting in a hallway, a scene shown in Iron man 2 (2010). So the villain analyzes the movements of his rival to face him and defeat him in combat.

The drug also allows your body to have “muscle memory”; that is, it can copy the movements and agility of other superheroes. That is why he can imitate a martial arts master (Iron Fist, Shang-Chi), a swordsman (Black Knight), an archer (Hawkeye) or an acrobatic fighter (Daredevil). In the comics, the only person Taskmaster cannot imitate is Deadpool (because of the unpredictability).

The other superhero making his film debut in Black widow it’s Red Guardian. His real name is Alexei Shostakov (Harbor) and he is the equivalent of Captain America in the Soviet Union. But, unlike Steve Rogers, Shostakov is a person with many character flaws but has a big heart and a good sense of humor.

Marvel studios



At first trailer of Black widow Thaddeus Ross, played by a rejuvenated William Hurt with computer-generated visual effects, could also be seen. General Ross is the main pursuer of Dr. Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk (2008) and then appeared, as a military critic of the Avengers in the movies Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Release date

Black widow was to be released on May 1, 2020. But its launch was postponed until November 6, 2020 in the United States and Latin America (and until October 30 in Spain).

Review

We still haven’t seen Black widow. Keep visiting CNET en Español to read about what we thought about this title.

Editor’s Note: This note is regularly updated with updated information on this title.