Bill Gates leaves Microsoft’s board of directors

Microsoft said this Friday, March 13, that its co-founder Bill Gates has left his position on the company’s board of directors. Gates left his position to “devote more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development and education, and his growing commitment to addressing climate change,” according to the company statement. Gates will continue as technical advisor to Microsft CEO Satya Nadella, as well as other company executives.

Gates retired from his day-to-day responsibilities at Microsoft in 2008 to focus on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He was Chairman of the Board of Microsoft until February 2014.

“It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked and learned from Bill these years,” Nadella said in the statement. “I am grateful for Bill’s friendship and I look forward to working with him to fulfill our mission of helping every person and every organization on the planet accomplish more.”

The Microsoft board will now have 12 members.

In a blog post, Gates said that “leaving the board in no way means leaving the company. Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be in contact with Satya and her group of technical leaders to help shape it. to his vision and to achieve the ambitious goals of the company. “

