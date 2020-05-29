Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in:

The Bihar Public Service Commission is publishing their latest Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 via official BPSC portal bpsc.bih.nic.in. As the name itself suggests, there are various Lecturer posts available here, and Government of Bihar invites interested applicants for various posts.

Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Bihar Public Service Commission Name of the Region Bihar Posts Name Lecturer Vacancies No. of Vacancies 86 Posts Application Fees For General/OBC -Rs.150/

For ST/SC/Ex-s/PWD-Rs.75/ Job Category Bihar Govt Job Examination date Update soon Work Location Bihar Pay Scale Rupees. 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay Rupees. 5400/- Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment Notification 2020:

The Bihar PSC offers around 86 vacancies into the commission, and there are numerous subjects in which vacant posts are available. Some of the topics include Dravya Gun, Rog Vigyan, Shalakya, Shareer Rachna, Kay Chikitsa and much more.

For interested applicants, we are providing various essential details for Age, Education, Fees and much more. Read all these details first and then apply through the official Bihar PSC portal. Also, candidates should complete all application procedures before the last date.

Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Details:

Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Lecturer Posts 86 Subject Wise Posts: – Ras Shastra and Bhaishjya – Dravya Gun – Agad Tantra Evam Vish Vidhi Vibhag – Swasthavitra – Rog Vigyan – Shalakya – Shareer Rachana – Stri Evam Prasuti Evam Kaumarbhritya – Sanskrit Sanhit Evam Maulik Siddhant – Shareer Kriya – Kay Chikitsa – Shalya Vigyan – And much – Total No. of Vacancies 86 Posts

Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 27 to 45 years to apply for the Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020. Also, reserved categories candidates shall receive age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants must have their BAMS Degree along with relevant subjects completed from a government recognized institute or university.

Applicants who have their equivalent qualifications are also invited to apply for the Lecturer posts.

Selection Procedures:

Numerous selection procedures shall conduct, and for each of it, candidates need to appear. First of all, there will be selected based on Academic Marks/ Percentage into education.

Candidates’ names will be shortlisted into a Merit List and then selected ones are going to get their call letters for further procedures. There will be Personal Interview and Document Verification. Finally selected candidates will receive their job allotment letters.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates’ will receive their salary as per the Bihar PSC current wages rules. Also, they will get their Grade Pay based on their Class/ Grade of the posts.

For lecturer jobs, candidates’ salary will be between 9,300 to 34,800/- rupees along with 5,400/- rupees grade pay.

Important Dates:

Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment Important Dates Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Last date – Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update soon Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update soon

Address:

Office of Bihar Public Service Commission

15, Jawahar Nehru Marg,

Bailey Road,

Patna

Bihar – 8000 001.

Steps To Apply for Bihar PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020:

Go to the official Bihar PSC portal, i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in Search for the Recruitment Section. Go to latest notifications and search for “BPSC Application Form for the Post of Lecturers in Government Ayurvedic ” Download the Application Form along with Official Notification. Now, read all the details from the notification and if you are eligible then fill the Form. Write all the required details regarding your Education, Personal Details, Attach all essential documents along with Photograph. After filling the form, send the application to the Official address.

Official Site: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in