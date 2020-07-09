Bihar Board Intermediate Time Table 2020 available at www.biharboard.ac.in:

The Bihar School Education Board declared the notification of Bihar Board Intermediate Time Table 2020 at the official website at www.biharboard.ac.in. The Bihar board announce 12th class date sheet 2020 on the central portal. The Bihar Board of school education conducts board examination in the month of February or March 2020. The date sheet announces for the different science, arts, and commerce streams. The official date sheet announces in the month of January 2020.

The Bihar State Education Board is known as the BSEB. The Bihar state education board is one of the largest school council in India. There are various public and private schools are affiliated with this school board. The main headquarter located in Patna. The Bihar Education Board conduct the board examination for class 10th and 12th students. Under this school board, a large number of students are studying in BSEB. The Bihar State Education Board is also regulating Diploma education.

Students they are examining in the 12th standard, they have the latest news that the Bihar state education board declare the HSC Timetable 2020 on the official site at www.biharboard.ac.in. The BSEB also say the exam syllabus and curriculum. So the students can check their exam date sheet from the official site and start preparing to get more and more marks in the board examination.

The Bihar board conduct the HSC board examination for various streams like science, arts, and commerce. Now it announces the timetable on the main portal site at www.biharboard.ac.in. Students can download the timetable and make their exam schedule of subjects wise for exam purpose. Every year a large number of students are attempting the board exam, this year also a huge number of students attempt exam in 2020.

How to download Bihar Board Intermediate Time Table 2020?

First students visit the official site at www.biharboard.ac.in. Then on the official site click on the link to date sheet. Download the Bihar Board Intermediate Time Table 2020. Get a print out for the examination use.

Official site: www.biharboard.ac.in