Bihar board 10th result 2020: Bihar board 10th result today, know where and how you will be able to check

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: The result of the candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board 10th examination is going to be released today. Bihar Board of Secondary Education will release exam results on its official website and other partner websites. All those candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board 10th examination this year will be able to check their results easily with the help of the link on the homepage of the official website.

Explain that Bihar Board 10th examinations were held from 07 February to 24 February this year. The examination was conducted in two shifts, with morning shift starting at 9:30 am and afternoon shift starting at 1:45. The work of checking copies of the examination is over and the board has now prepared the result of the candidates. The result is scheduled to be released shortly from now.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: This is the way to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as soon as the result is released.

Step 2: The link to check the result will be flashing on the homepage itself.

Step 3: Visit it and enter your roll number etc. details.

Step 4: The result will appear in front of you after submitting it.

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy and keep it.

Students who have trouble checking the results from the website can also get their results through SMS on mobile. For this, students will not need any internet connection. BSEB10 Candidate to call the result on mobile<रोलनंबर> Write to 56263. The results will be received on mobile only.