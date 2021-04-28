Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 2021 – Contestants, Online Voting, Winners, Eliminations

It is a Malayalam reality television show. You can watch the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 on the Asianet channel.

It is one of the most-viewed television show in India. The show is running for over a decade now. The show Bigg Boss Season Malayalam 3 is currently running now. Let’s get the complete detail about the famous television show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was started on 14th February 2021. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 and Season 2 were already aired, and the third is going on. We expect that Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 will also arrive after the completion of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Endemol Shine India produces the show Bigg Boss. The show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is presented by the famous Indian actor and producer Mohanlal.

The show Bigg Boss includes many contestants, and they all have to live in a single house for 15 weeks or 105 days. All contestants have to complete certain tasks to stay safe in the game, or they will be evicted.

Every week, one or more contestants eliminates based on the votes they have gained. The public gives the vote to save their favorite contestant in the game show Bigg Boss. It is a very interesting television game show.

The show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was announced on 3rd January 2021. It was done by Tovino Thomas at Star Singer Season 10 – Launch Event. The released date of the television show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was announced on 1st February 2021.

The show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 comes Monday to Friday at 09:30 PM. You can watch it at 09:30 PM on the Asianet channel.

The show Bigg Boss Season 3 is in the Malayalam language. The audition for the television show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was started in August 2020.

The audition for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was completed after seven months. 14 Contestants were selected for the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

They followed all the necessary precautions, including two weeks of quarantine because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They all tested negative, and after that, they entered the house of Bigg Boss. The house appeared in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 is continued in Season 3.

The interior of the Bigg Boss house is based on the Malayali theme. The logo of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is also changed. You can see the difference between the current logo and the previous logo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

The tag line of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is “The Show Must Go On.” It is also different from the previous seasons.

There are a total of 14 original entries for the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 and five wildcard entries. Let’s see the name of the contestants of the famous television show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants:

We have mentioned the original entries of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Noby Marcose Dimple Bhal Firoz Azeez Manikuttan Majiziya Bhanu Soorya Menon Lekshmi Jayan Sai Vishnu Anoop Krishnan Adoney John Ramzan Muhammed Rithu Manthra Sandhya Manoj Bhagyalakshmi

These are the original contestants of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Find wild card entries of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 below.

Firoz Khan Sajna Firoz Michelle Ann Daniel Angel Thomas Remya Panickar

If we see the guest appearance, it includes Sai Vishnu’s Family, Sandhya Manoj’s Family, Adoney John’s Family, Fr. Joseph Puthenpurackal, Rithu Manthra’s Family, Manikuttan’s Family, Dimpal Bhal’s Mother and Sister, Noby Marcose’s Family, Dr. Roy CJ, etc.

Every week, there is a task for the contestant of the Bigg Boss House. In that, who do not perform well in the task, they sent to the jail of Bigg Boss, which is located inside the house.

There is no premium facility available in the Jail of Bigg Boss. It includes a metal cot and bed on the floor.

In the house of Bigg Boss, no one wants to go to jail because it affects the contestant’s future in the house.

In the first week, no one went to the prison in the house of the Bigg Boss. In 2nd Week, Firoz A and Sai; In 3rd week, Michelle and Soorya; In 4th Week, No one, In 5th Week, Firoz K and Sanjna with Soorya; In 6th Week, Noby and Ramzan; In 7th Week, Adoney and Anoop; In 8th Week, Rithu and Sai; In 9th Week, No one, and In the 10th Week Adoney and Ramzan visited the prison in the Bigg Boss house.

Every week, the house captain changes. In the first week, the house captain was Bhagyalakshmi. In the second week, the house captain was Soorya. In the third week, the house captain was Manikuttan. In the fourth week, the house captain was Noby Marcose, In the fifth week, the house captain was Ramzan Muhammad, and in the 11th week, the house captain was Remya Panickar.

Many contestants are also evicted in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. It includes Remya, Sandhya, Firoz K & Sajna, Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya, Angel, Michelle, and Lekshmi.

The running time of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is 90 minutes. The winning prize money of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is 50 Lakh INR.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Online Voting:

The user can vote for their favorite contestant to save them from elimination in the Bigg Boss house.

There are so many methods to vote for your favorite contestants. You can send an SMS through your mobile for a vote. You just have to type the message in the below format.

SMS Format : BB (Space) Contestant Name

Type the message and send it to 57827. You can even call the respective numbers to vote for your favorite contestants.

To vote using the Hotstar app, follow the below steps.

Install or update the Hotstar app. Sign up using the phone number or Gmail id. Search for the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Click on the search result. You will find the vote button below on the screen. Click on the Vote Now button. Select your favorite contestant and click on the vote now button.

It is the complete process to vote the contestant on the Hotstar app.

Sabumon Abdusamad is the winner of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1. The grand finale of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was held on 30th September 2018.

Rajith Kumar won the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. All fans of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam will have to wait to know the winner of the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Currently, the 74th day is running out of 105 days in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. You can watch all the episodes of the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 on the Hotstar app.

The show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is currently presenting by the popular Actor Mohanlal. He is a producer, distributor, singer, and playback singer.

Mohanlal produced and appeared in many films and shows. Week 11 is running in the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Captaincy task, Safe, constant list, and Jail list are about to announce soon.

No new constant entered the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 in the last week. In the eviction process of 11th Week, there are a total of six contests nominated. It includes Adoney, Anoop, Firoz A, Ramzan, Sai, and Soorya.

Recently, on day 71, Manikuttan left the show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 because he felt a mental breakdown.

Let’s see the trailer of the television show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.