Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Winner

The reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was started on 28th February 2021. It was canceled on 9th May 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is officially canceled by the makers of the show. It was canceled because of the new lockdown guidelines in the Karnataka state.

The government of Karnataka has decided to impose the lockdown, and it starts on Monday. The lockdown will be for 14 days, and maybe it can extend also.

According to the new guidelines of the lockdown and curfew, the production of the film and television show is canceled.

So, the makers have to stop the ongoing television show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. All the contestants reached out to their homes safely. There are a total of 11 contestants.

The main thing is who is the winner of the eighth season of the famous television show Bigg Boss Kannada. Let’s discuss it in detail.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Winner:

The makers of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 have officially announced that the show will not be continued. Now, the main thing is who is the winner of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

It is almost impossible to announce the winner and the runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 without voting.

But Colors Kannada is about to declare Prashanth Sambargi as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Prashanth Sambargi is the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Prashanth Sambargi also became the house captain twice in the television show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

The information of Prashanth Sambargi is not officially made by the makers of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. But we expect that it will soon be announced. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

All the viewers requesting the makers of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 to declare the winner of the show officially because all contestant has done hard work to stay in the Bigg Boss house.

The makers of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 and Colors Kannada have not declared any announcement about the price money yet. Let’s see what happens next.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.