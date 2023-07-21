Wayne Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Wayne is an American action comedy-drama series that is being speculated for a second season. As of now, makers have not stated the renewal of the Wayne drama series, so we can’t provide the exact release date for Wayne Season 2.

Wayne Season 1 was a hit action comedy-drama series created and developed by renowned screenwriter and producer Shawn Simmons. The show has not only received a huge audience but Wayne Season 1 has also earned 8.4/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is a good sign for any show to return for additional seasons.

If you like to watch action-comedy and drama series in your spare time, then Shawn Simmons’s Wayne drama series will entertain you more than anything. In this article, we have provided all the essential details that you need to know about Wayne Season 2. We have provided a possible release date, a cast members’ list, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for the Wayne Season 2.

Wayne Season 2 Release Date

The showrunners of the Wayne drama series have released only one season, but the show has received a tremendous response from the audience and critics. In addition to that, The Wayne Season 1 originally premiered on YouTube Premium on January 16, 2019.

However, it’s been over five years since the showrunners have not released the second season of the Wayne drama series. On top of that, despite receiving a positive response from the worldwide audience, makers have not confirmed the renewal of Wayne Season 2.

Therefore, fans have to wait till the official confirmation. We will update you with the latest information when the show makers announce anything about the upcoming seasons of the Wayne drama series.

Wayne Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Shawn Simmons created one of the most highly anticipated action comedy dramas, Wayne, released on January 16, 2019.



But unfortunately, we haven’t received the next installment of the series. On top of that, some sources have also stated that the show was canceled after the first season and later added to Amazon Prime Video on November 6, 2020.

However, the first season of Wayne included a lot of action, comedy, drama, and thriller. The storyline revolves around the lead character, Wayne McCullough Jr. (Mark McKenna), and his new crush Delilah Luccetti (Del).

The duo starts their mission to retrieve Wayne’s father’s favorite car, Pontiac Trans Am, stolen from his father before he died. As the story develops, Wayne’s butterfly feelings for Del fragment.

Finally, after wondering here and there and fighting odds and challenges, they figure out the locations of the car. The car was in Ocala, Florida. Eventually, Wayne’s road trip came to a happy ending.

Wayne Season 2 Cast Members List

Wayne Season 1 was a complete action, comedy, and drama package. Moreover, fans have praised the actor’s performances, and that’s why many fans are eagerly waiting to know who will return in the second season of the Wayne drama series.



The showrunners have yet to announce the official list of cast members of Wayne Season 2. Here we have highlighted a complete list of cast members of Wayne Season 1. The following members may return for the second installment of the Wayne drama series.

Mark McKenna as Wayne McCullough Jr.

James Earl as Officer Jay Ganetti, aka (Cop a’ Soup)

Stephen Kearin as Sergeant Stephen Geller

Ciara Bravo as Delilah Luccetti (Del)

Dean Winters as Bobby Luccetti

Mike O’Malley as Tom Cole

Jamie Champagne as Teddy Lucetti

Jon Champagne as Carl Lucetti

Joshua J. Williams as Orlando Hikes

Michaela Watkins as Maureen McNulty

Kirk Ward as Calvin Clay

Francesco Antonio as Reggie

Sean Patrick Dolan as Darren

Maxwell McCabe-Lokos as Eric

Patrick Gallagher as Mr. Hernandez

Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Scott

Harrison Tanner as Stick

Zoé De Grand’Maison as Jenny

Jack Foley as Orande

Akiel Julien as Gill

Odessa Adlon as Trish

Wayne Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the official release date for Wayne Season 2 is yet to be announced, and not only that, but the episode title is also unavailable for the same.



Still, here we have provided a complete list of episode titles of Wayne Season 1.

Wayne Season 1 Episode 01 – Get Some Then

Wayne Season 1 Episode 02 – No Priest

Wayne Season 1 Episode 03 – The Gaddamned Beacon of Truth

Wayne Season 1 Episode 04 – Find Something Black To Wear

Wayne Season 1 Episode 05 – Del

Wayne Season 1 Episode 06 – Who Even Are We Now?

Wayne Season 1 Episode 07 – It’ll Last Forever

Wayne Season 1 Episode 08 – Musta Burned Like Hell

Wayne Season 1 Episode 09 – Thought We Were Friends

Wayne Season 1 Episode 10 – Buckle The F**k Up

Where To Watch Wayne Season 2?

Shawn Simmons’s one of the most highly anticipated drama series, Wayne, has full potential to be released for further seasons. Here, the lead character, Wayne, and his new friend Del start their journey to return to the Trans-Am, which was stolen from his father.

Wayne Season 1 streaming on Amazon Prime now. Watch the hell out of it! #WAYNE pic.twitter.com/7GBIhhcZsB — WAYNE (@WayneOnPrime) December 23, 2020

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of the Wayne drama series, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Here you will find all the episodes for the Wayne Season 1. Moreover, if there is a second season of this action-comedy drama series, it will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Wayne Season 2?

Unfortunately, we fans don’t have the second season of the Wayne drama series even after over five years. Not only that, but the makers have not announced the official release date for Wayne Season 2. So, we can not say about the exact number of episodes of the Wayne Season 2.



Still, if we look at the previous releases, Wayne Season 1 was released with ten episodes on January 16, 2019. And similarly, we can expect that makers will release a second season of Wayne with ten episodes.

Wayne Season 2 Makers Team

Wayne Season 1 is surrounded by action, drama, comedy, and love between the lead characters. This American action-comedy drama was initially created and developed by a famous screenwriter, Shawn Simmons.

You have our full support!! https://t.co/Q5DY4pvoMI — WAYNE (@WayneOnPrime) January 30, 2023

In addition, Shawn has also served as the show’s executive producer along with Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Iain B. MacDonald. D. Gregor Hagey worked as the cinematographer for Wayne Season 1.

Wayne Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Wayne is an American drama series that revolves around action-comedy dramas. The show was initially created and developed by Shawn Simmons. The show runs for only one season, and fans await significant updates on Wayne Season 2.



Will there be a second season for the Wayne series? The answer is undefinable now; since the showrunners have yet to share the official release date for Wayne Season 2, we can not predict the exact information for the upcoming seasons of the Wayne series. So for now, fans have to keep calm and, till then, enjoy the earlier season of the Wayne series.

Wayne Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the show makers have not announced the official release date for Wayne Season 2. Further ahead, the official teaser trailer is also unavailable for the second season of Wayne Season 2.

However, we have provided a link for the Wayne Season 1 trailer here. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show. Click on the link mentioned above to watch Wayne’s Season 1 trailer.

Final Thoughts

So here is the ending section of this article; now you have all the information about the Wayne Season 2 release date. No doubt the show has received a good response from the audience and critics, but despite that, show makers have yet to announce the official release date for the second installment of Wayne Season 2.

But you don’t need to worry about your favorite shows. We will update you with the latest details once we get the final confirmation from the official team members. Till then, enjoy the first season of the Wayne drama series and comment down your favorite scene.