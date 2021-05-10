Is Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Canceled?

Yes, it is true that the popular television reality shows Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is canceled because of the second wave of the coronavirus.

It is also canceled due to the new guidelines of lockdown and curfew in the Karnataka state.

The Karnataka government has declared the new guidelines recently for the lockdown and curfew, which includes the cancelation of production of all the television shows and films during the lockdown period.

The lockdown starts on Monday, and it will take about 14 days, and maybe the extension will occur if the situation becomes out of control.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Cancellation:

All the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 were sent to their home safely, and there is no official update about the winner and runner-up of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

The total lockdown imposed in the Karnataka state. To control the rise of coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government ordered to shut down the production of movies and television shows.

Kichcha Sudeep hosted the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Also, the host Kichcha Suddep has stopped hosting the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 for the last three weeks because of his health.

After the recovery, Kichcha Sudeep stopped hosting because of the shutdown of the current season of the series Bigg Boss Kannada. If we get any latest update about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, we will add it here.

All viewers got disappointment because of the shut of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. But it is necessary to impose the lockdown and stop the production of films and tv shows in order to control the rise of coronavirus cases in the Karnataka state.

The last episode of the television show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was aired on 9th May 2021 on Colors Kannada and Voot Select.

The show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was launched on 28th February 2021 on Colors Kannada and Voot Select. The Bigg Boss house located in Bidadi, Bengaluru, India.

