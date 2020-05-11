Big Bang’s Taeyang to release documentary ‘White Night’

Big Bang‘s Taeyang might be getting a documentary.

He might be releasing ‘White Night time‘, and 8-episode documentary that might be launched on the YG Leisure YouTube channel. The documentary will air for four weeks beginning on Might 18th at 7PM KST, with one episode on every Monday and Thursday.

The documentary will deal with 215 days of Taeyang’s life in 2017, ranging from making ready his third album ‘WHITE NIGHT’ all the way in which up to his enlistment, together with his marriage.

Be sure to watch it beginning on Might 18th.