NEWS

Big Bang’s Taeyang to release documentary ‘White Night’

May 11, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Big Bang‘s Taeyang might be getting a documentary.

He might be releasing ‘White Night time‘, and 8-episode documentary that might be launched on the YG Leisure YouTube channel. The documentary will air for four weeks beginning on Might 18th at 7PM KST, with one episode on every Monday and Thursday.

The documentary will deal with 215 days of Taeyang’s life in 2017, ranging from making ready his third album ‘WHITE NIGHT’ all the way in which up to his enlistment, together with his marriage. 

Be sure to watch it beginning on Might 18th.

READ  Melissa Leo & Zazie Beetz To Star In ‘Shelter’ For Mandalay Pictures & Exec Producer Sam Rockwell

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.