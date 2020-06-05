Bhunaksha AP 2020 – आंध्र प्रदेश भू नक्शा मैप ऑनलाइन

Andhra Pradesh Bhu Naksha Online 2020

There is surely happy news for all the citizens living in the state of Andhra Pradesh. In order to help people. the government authorities of the Andhra Pradesh state did take up an initiative.

Yes, the Andhra Pradesh government did launch an online web portal for the welfare of the people residing in the state. All the people can be able to get details about the land map online while sitting at home. It will be so easy and quick to download the FMB or Cadastral Map for any piece of land of Andhra Pradesh.

Most people need to go to the government administrator’s offices in order to check the land map record. But now, the government of Andhra Pradesh makes it easy for the people to have the land records online. As you can be able to obtain information about the land map online, you will not have to stand in a long queue.

It will be great to have all the details you want to have while sitting at your home. Any person can have the land map details and land description online at their fingertips. Also, one can easily download or take a print out of the land map with the help of the online portal.

Due to the use of the online web portal, most people will be able to gain the benefits of getting the land map online. There will not be any kind of struggle or problem that citizens of Andhra Pradesh will have to face. People can use the online portal to get the Village maps with just entering the survey number and other essential details. It is so easy as well as simple to use the portal as you need to just follow a simple process.

Andra Pradesh Land Map Check Online – bhunaksha.ap.gov.in

The revenue department of the Andra Pradesh state surely did launch the online web portal to help its citizens. There will not be any need to stand in a queue in front of the government offices. Because the online portal will provide the facility to the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to check the land map record online.

All the details and information about the land map of all the districts of the state are now available on the portal. You will just have to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh revenue department Bhu Naksha portal.

Many people are not aware currently about the online web portal that provides the land map information in the digital form. So we are going to provide you all the essential details about the AP Bhu Naksha Portal. It will help the people to get aware of the process that they need to go through in order to check the land map online.

Also, we will tell you about how you can be able to download or take a print out of the Cadastral Map. When you are selling or purchasing any piece of land, you need to look at the land map for better. Thus the online portal will help people to have the essential land map details.

With the use of the online portal, it will be easy and instant to have the essential document of the land map. It will be possible for any person to obtain the Cadastral Map for any piece of land or plot for any district of Andhra Pradesh. The Bhu Naksha will be available at the tips of your finger if you are using the AP Bhu Naksha portal that makes it possible to get land maps online.

Andhra Pradesh Bhu Naksha FMB District Wise 2020

Well, you need to check out the list of districts that we did mention here. Because you can only be able to check the land map of the districts that are available here. You need to see if any piece of land or plot for which you need to check the Cadastral Map is available in the given list of districts. Here is the list of the districts of the Andhra Pradesh state for which you can check the land map details online on the portal.

Anantapur

Chittoor

East Godavari

Guntur

YSR Kadapa

Krishna

Kurnool

Nellore

Prakasam

Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram

West Godavari

Procedure To Check Andra Pradesh FMB Bhu Naksha Online

In order to check the Bhu Naksha or Cadastral Map of the Andhra Pradesh state, you need to follow a simple and easy process. If you do not have any clue about the procedure then you do not have to worry about it.

We are going to provide you with a step by step instruction guide that will help you to check the AP Bhu Naksha online. You just need to carefully follow the simple steps that we did mention here and you will get the land map details that you seek.

First of all, you need to visit the official website i.e. bhunaksha.ap.gov.in Or you can directly Click Here

As soon as the website will open, you need to look for the “Online Subdivision” option and click on it

In the next step, you have to select the District, Mandal, Village, and Survey Number

After selecting appropriately, you need to click on the “View Report” option to check the land map or Bhu Naksha

All the details of the Bhu Naksha map will appear on the screen and you can check several essential details on it

Also, you can easily download or take a print out of the land map details on the portal

In order to download or print, you need to select the option available on the FMB Report for the same

Frequently Asked Questions:

We hope that you will now have all the essential details about the Andhra Pradesh Bhu Naksha portal. We have gone through what the portal is all about and how you can be able to check the land map online.

But we are sure that you must have some questions in your mind. So we have enlisted here some of the most frequently asked questions that will help you to get more information about the portal.

How To Get FMB Bhu Naksha AP Online?

You need to visit the official website of the revenue department of the Andhra Pradesh state i.e. bhunaksha.ap.gov.in. In order to check the FMB Bhu Naksha online, you will have to enter essential details like District, Mandal, Village, and Survey Number.

Can You AP Check Cadastral Map Online?

It will be possible for any citizen of the Andhra Pradesh state to check the Cadastral Map online on the online portal.