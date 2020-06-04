Bhulekh Gujarat 2020 | गुजरात भूलेख नक्शा 7/12 रिकॉर्ड निकाले

Bhulekh Gujarat 2020: The revenue department of the Gujarat government will be providing the facility to check all the land records and details online. You must know that the government authorities of the Gujarat state did launch an online web portal where citizens can check the land details and information online without any struggle.

The name of this online portal which is so helpful to the people of Gujarat is “Any ROR @Anywhere”. Now, there will not be any trouble for the people residing in the Gujarat state as they can get online land records. All the land map records as well as Bhulekh Naksha of the state can be easily accessible online.

Gujarat Bhulekh Naksha 2020

The best thing about the online land records portal is that people will not have to wait in the queue. Earlier, people have to stand in the long queues in order to get land records and other essential details. But now, they can be able to access the important land details and Gujarat Bhulekh 7/12 land records.

You will just have to make the login into the official web portal or e-Dhara Bhulekh website. Also, the online web portal will allow people to download or take a print out of the land records and Bhu Naksha details.

Due to the use of the online web portal “Any ROR @Anywhere”, you will be able to check land records at your fingertips. People can easily check the Khasra, Khatauni Number, a duplicate copy of Khatauni, and land records map online.

The state government of Gujarat did launch the “Any ROR @Anywhere” web portal for the welfare of people. So all the citizens residing in the state can access the land records information and get Bhulekh Naksha with the portal. Also, Gujarat Bhulekh Satbara Utara 2019 is also available on the online web portal.

Gujarat Bhulekh Naksha 2020 – Land Records Any ROR Portal

Any ROR Gujarat is an online web portal that people can use to get the information on the land records. People can also get the land map of any agricultural land or any other plot from the online portal. This Any ROR @Anywhere online portal that the revenue department of the Gujarat government did launch is so helpful.

Whenever you want to purchase or sell any piece of land or plot in Gujarat, then you can check the land records online on the web portal. You will not have to waste your precious time standing in the queues outside government offices to get land details.

As you know that it is an online portal, you can be able to access it from anywhere and anytime. People can have the land details of their lands or plots easily while sitting at their homes. This Any ROR @Anywhere online portal will cover about 225 Talukas and 26 Districts of the Gujarat state.

So that people residing in the state will not have to worry about anything at all. In order to check the Gujarat Bhulekh Naksha or land records, you will have to visit the official website.

In this article, we are going to provide you every essential detail about the Any ROR @Anywhere online web portal. We will also be informing you about the simple and easy process that you will have to go through to check the land records online. Grab all the information about the online web portal from the below-given details.

Services Available At Any ROR @Anywhere Gujarat Online Portal

135-D Notice For Mutation

Entry List By Month-Year

Integrated Survey No Details

Know Khata By Owner Name

Know Survey No. By Owner Name

New Survey No From Old For Promulgated Village

Nondh No. Details

Old Scanned VF-6 Entry Details

Old Scanned VF-7/12 Details

Revenue Case Details

VF-6 Entry Details

VF-7 Survey No Details

VF-8A Khata Details

Procedure To Check 7/12 Any ROR Land Records Online

For Rural Area Land Records:

First of all, you will need to visit the official website of the revenue department of Gujarat. i.e. https://anyror.gujarat.gov.in/ Or you can Click Here

Then you will just have to click on “View Land Records – Rural”

Now, you will have to select one of the given options for which you need the information Old Scanned Vf-7/12 Details Old Scanned Vf-6 Entry Details Vf-7 Survey No Details Vf-8a Khata Details Vf-6 Entry Details 135-D Notice For Mutation New Survey No From Old For Promulgated Village Entry List By Month-Year Integrated Survey No Details Revenue Case Details Know Khata By Owner Name

After selecting the option, you will have to enter the District. Taluka, Village, and “Survey Number/ owner name/ entry number”

Click on the “Get Detail” after entering appropriate details

So the land records information will appear on the screen

For Urban Area Land Records

Visit the official website or Click Here

Then select the “View Land Records – Urban” option

Select one of the given options for which you need the information from the online portal Survey No. Details Nondh No. Details 135d Notice Details Know Survey No. By Owner Name Entry List By Month-Year

Enter District, Survey the Office, City, Ward, Survey No, Sheet No, Nondh No. – Nondh Date, Owner name, and Month and year

After entering the appropriate Captcha Code, click surely on the “Get Detail” option

The essential information will appear on the screen

Procedure To Check Your Property Online

You will just have to follow these easy and simple steps to search or check your property online.

Visit the official website or Click Here

Then you will have to click on the “Property Search” option on the homepage

Now, choose among these options, “Property Wise” or “Name Wise” or “Document No-Year Wise”

Enter the details asked on the screen. Such as “District, Sub-Register Office, Index-2 Village, Property/Land Type, Search Type, TP No./Survey No./ValueZone, party type, party name, applicant name, mobile number, email ID, document number, and document year”

Click on “Send Verification Code” and then enter the OTP that you did receive

After verifying, your property land records and information will appear on the screen

We surely hope that you have now all the information about the Any ROR @Anywhere online portal that the government of Gujarat did launch to help people. Also, you must now know how you can check the land records online. Not only you can check land records for the rural area but also you can have information on the urban area.

So you can be able to check all the details on any piece of land with the help of the online portal. It will be surely beneficial for you while selling of purchasing any plots or lands in the state of Gujarat.