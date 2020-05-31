Bhu Naksha Odisha 2020 | ओडिशा भू नक्शा मैप ऑनलाइन

Bhulekh Odisha Bhu Naksha Land Records 2020: Bhulekh Odisha or Bhu Naksha is an online web portal that the government authorities of the Odisha state did launch. National Informatics Centre of Bhubaneshwar did the design and develop this helpful and amazing online portal. Bhu Naksha Odisha or Odisha Bhulekh is the official website portal of the Odisha government where they did share all the necessary details.

The online portal is all about the land records of the state which include information of landowners, land/plot details, Land Map, RoR, Property value, plot number, and many other essential details. Citizens of the Odisha state will now get all the information about the land records online with the help of the Bhu Naksha portal.

All the data and records about the land are available digitally over the official web portal of the Odisha state. When people will need to check the land records on the portal then it will be easy and instantly for them to get the information. As you know that Bhu Naksha is an online portal run by the government authorities of Odisha, you can access it from anywhere.

People can get information and details about the lands and plots while sitting on their couch. It will be very beneficial for people to get all the essential records in one place. People will not have to reach out to the government administrative buildings in order to have land records.

In this article, we are going to provide you every little information about the Bhu Naksha or Odisha Bhulekh Portal. If you do not know anything about the Bhu Naksha portal then you will not have to worry about it at all. You will know what Bhu Naksha actually is along with the benefits and process to check land records.

Bhu Naksha Odisha 2020

Well, Bhu Naksha is an online web portal of the government officials of Odisha that is especially for its citizens. All the records and collected data have been computerized for easy as well as fast access for the users. This portal is so beneficial for people to view online for their interests.

People can retrieve the land record from the online portal easily and instantly. The Bhu Naksha portal will provide convenient services to the people who want to use the online portal. It is really beneficial for all the people as they will not have to go to the government administrative for obtaining essential information. In this article, we are going to let you know about the Bhu Naksha so you can actually know about it more before you use it.

Benefits of Bhu Naksha Portal or Bhulekh Odisha

It will be beneficial for you to have information about the benefits that the Bhu Naksha portal will offer its users. Here are the benefits of the Bhu Naksha portal that you will avail of while using it. The government of Odisha is providing all these benefits for free of charges.

You will get all the services updated on the Bhulekh official website portal Bhu Naksha.

All the information will be appropriate and reliable as the government of Odisha serves it.

The land records will be transparent as the Bhulekh Odisha officials will make sure.

Due to the computerized records, time, as well as the efforts of people, will be saved.

Digital Data is connected with the measurement books for ease of alignment.

Land records can be accessed from anywhere and everywhere.

How To Check Odisha Land Records Online

In order to check the Odisha Land Records, you will have to go to the Bhu Naksha portal. The Bhulekh Records of Rights, land records Bhu Naksha village urban plot map will be available through the portal. You will just have to follow the below-given steps in order to check the land records in the Bhu Naksha portal. The steps are as follows:

First of all, you will need to have a computer or laptop with an active internet connection

Then you will have to visit the official web portal through your web browser i.e. Bhulekh.ori.nic.in

You will get access to the land record information with selecting your District, Tehsil, Village, RI Circle

It will be possible to get information either by choosing through Khatiyan, Plot Or Tenant Details

You will then have to select the essential information as per the requirement

After selecting, click on RoR Front Page & RoR Back Page in order to download the RoR Document

RoR Document will contain the details of the land information

Click on the Print Link and then on Store the record as PDF

That’s all, you will get all the information about the land records through the Bhu Naksha portal if you are following the steps appropriately.

How To Check Odisha Bhu Naksha Plot or Land Map Online?

Just follow the steps and you will be able to check the Odisha Bhu Naksha Plot or Land Map.

Visit the official website of the Bhu Naksha portal i.e. bhunakshaodisha.nic.in

Select your District, Tehsil, RI, Village & Sheet No.

Then you will have to click on the area you have the interest to watch its land map

Various options will be available on the left side after selecting the plot area

In order to get the detailed map information, Click on “Map Report” Link

You can also have the option to download the detailed plot information as a PDF

Frequently Asked Questions About Bhu Naksha Portal

We hope that you will now have all the information regarding the Bhu Naksha portal and how you can check the land records on it. Also, you can be able to avail of the benefits better with all the information that we did provide you.

But some people may have some questions about the Bhu Naksha portal. So we have enlisted here some of the most frequently asked questions about the portal for you to know the Bhu Naksha more.

How to view Odisha Map online?

In order to view the Odisha Map online, you will have to the official website of the Bhu Naksha portal. You will surely have to select some information that is required on the website and you will be able to view the Odisha Land Map.

Can you check the Land Map through Mobile or Smartphone?

Yes, you will be able to visit the official website and check the Land records and map from your mobile or smartphone.

Will it be possible to know the landowner through the portal?

It will surely be possible to know about all the details about the land with the Bhu Naksha portal along with the landowner.