Bhu Naksha Delhi 2020 | भू नक्शा दिल्ली ऑनलाइन देखें

Bhu Naksha Delhi 2020:

The facility of providing the Bhu Naska details to the people residing in the state of Delhi is now available. Yes, the government authorities of the Delhi state did take up an initiative of launching the online web portal. Citizens will be able to get all the information about the land map records with the help of the Delhi Bhu Naksha portal.

You will just have to visit the official web portal that the government of Delhi did the launch for the welfare of the people. So it will be much help to use the online web portal to get the information you need to want.

There are so many people who do not have the knowledge about how the online web portal will work. So we are going to provide our readers with the information and details about the Delhi government’s online portal. We will let you know about what the online web portal is all about.

Delhi Bhu Naksha 2020:

Also, we are going to help you figure out the process that you need to follow in order to check the land map records and details online. All the details about the districts of the Delhi state are now available for the people to check the land map on the online portal.

Due to the use of the online web portal, people can now be able to have the land map records online. People will not have to stand in a long queue in front of the government administrator’s offices.

All the citizens residing in the state of Delhi can obtain the land map details for any piece of land or plot easily. As it is an online web portal, any person can be able to get the information about the land map while sitting at the home.

Delhi Bhu Naksha 2020 – Revenue Geo Online Portal

The revenue department of the Delhi state did launch the online web portal to provide people with the land map records. It will be much more beneficial for the people to check the land map details online instead of going to government offices. As you know that the land map or Bhu Naksha details are essential, the Delhi government allows its citizens to access the land map details.

All the information along with the land map for any land or plot is available in the digital form. So people can be able to download or take a print out of the land map records easily through the Revenue GeoPortal.

There are so many states that have their own online web portal for providing its citizens with the land map details online. So people residing in the state of Delhi can also now have the facility to check the land map online.

Whenever you are selling or purchasing any piece of land or plot, you will need to have the land map records with you. People can have the land map record online at the tips of their fingers. There is not a thing to worry about when you are using the Revenue Geo online portal.

Not only people have the benefit of accessing the land map from anywhere but also they will not have to wait in a long queue. As all the process is online, you will need a laptop, computer, or smartphone with an active internet connection.

It will so easy and instant to get the land map or Bhu Naksha details about any land or plot in the Delhi state. The Revenue Geo online web portal will help all the residents including farmers, landowners, brokers, and many other business heads.

Delhi Bhu Naksha District Wise 2020

Here is the list of the districts for which people can be able to check the land map details online through the portal. All the districts that are available on the list are available for the residents of Delhi to get the land map information.

When you are trading land or plots with other people in any of these districts, you can easily and quickly look at the land map of any agricultural land or commercial plots of the state. Districts for which people can download or print the land map are as follows:

New Delhi

North Delhi

North West Delhi

West Delhi

South West Delhi

South Delhi

South-East Delhi

Central Delhi

North East Delhi

Shahdara

East Delhi

Procedure To Check Delhi Bhu Naksha Online 2020

In order to check the land map description for any district of Delhi, you will need to follow a simple procedure. Here, we did mention a step by step instruction guide that you will need to follow to get the land map details online.

Also, you need to follow each and every step that we did mention below carefully. So that you can easily and quickly download the land map. Here are the steps that you need to follow carefully,

First of all, you need to visit the official website of the Revenue Geo portal i.e. http://gsdl.org.in/revenue/ or You can directly Click Here

As soon as you will get on the homepage of the portal, you can see the search option for land map

You can easily search the Khasra Number of your land by clicking on the “Menu” option on the screen

Then you will have to enter the Division, District, Village, Rectangle, and Khasra appropriately

After that, click on the “View Ownership Details” option

The details and information about the land map will appear then on the screen

You can check the owner of the land and the land map details easily

Also, you can download or print the land map details from the portal

Just click on the “Print Map” option and you can print the digital map online

Frequently Asked Questions:

We hope that you must know about all the information and details of the land map records. But for more information, you need to have a look at the most frequently asked question that we did mention here for you.

How to check Delhi Bhu Naksha online?

If you are the owner of a small or a big land or plot, then you can be able to check the land map online. It will be possible to get the land map details online with the help of the Revenue Geo online portal. The official website for checking the land map online is gsdl.org.in/revenue.

Can it be possible to check Delhi Bhu Naksha by name of the landowner?

No, it will not be possible for you to check the Bhu Naksha or land record with the name of the landowner. You need to have Khasra Number.