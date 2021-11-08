Anime includes many genres, in which, High School anime is one of the popular genres. Romance and action are the most common genres in Anime.

High School anime comes with the backdrop of high school. It is very popular because most anime fans are teenagers and they love to watch High School anime.

Best High School Anime of All Time

Here we have mentioned the list of best and popular high school anime of all time. These anime are available to watch on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and YouTube.

1. Orange:

Orange is one of the popular high school anime series. The series Orange has received a great response from the audience.

Orange is a Japanese manga series. It was written and illustrated by Ichigo Takano. The series Orange has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Orange is full of drama and romance. In the series Orange, Naho Takamiya gets a letter which was written to herself from ten years in the future.

Naho reads the letter, the letter recites the exact events of the day, and also includes the transfer of a new student into her class, Kakeru Naruse.

Naho from ten years later states that she has so many regrets and, she wants to fix them by correcting the Naho from the past can make the perfect and right decisions.

Later, she finds that after ten years, Kakeru will no longer be with them. So, future Naho asks her to watch him closely.

The anime series Orange was directed by Hiroshi Hamasaki and Naomi Nakayama. It was produced by Ikumi Hayashi and Takashi Yoshizawa. It was written by Yuko Kakihara.

The series Orange includes a total of 13 episodes. The series Orange was aired between 3rd July 2016 to 25th September 2016. If we get any other update about the series Orange, we will add it here.

2. Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple:

Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple is one of the popular anime series. The series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple is full of action and comedy.

The series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple follows the story of Kenichi Shirahama – Weak Legs. He would rather spend his time reading self improvement books instead of fighting.

The series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple stars Tomokazu Seki, Sonny Strait, and Tomoko Kawakami. The series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple is fill of adventure, martial arts, and comedy.

The series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple was directed by Hajime Kamegaki. It was produced by Susumu Matsuyama and Tetsu Kojima. It was written by Yoshiyuki Suga.

Two seasons of the series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple are already released. There is no update about the third season of the series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple.

If we get any update about the series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple, we will add it here. The series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple includes a total of 50 episodes.

The series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple was aired between 7th October 2006 to 29th September 2007. Each episode of the series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple contains a different and unique title.

3. Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto:

Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto is a popular anime series. The series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto has received a very good response from the audience.

The series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto is known as Sakamoto desu ga?

The series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto is full of comedy. In the series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto, Sakamoto is a genius.

Sakamoto is well liked by both boys and girls. Apart from the strange situation he may be in, Sakamoto tries to fix the issue in absolute perfection at the time of still being over the top.

The series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto stars Bryson Baugus, Kasi Hollowell, and Houston Hayes. The series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto was written and directed by Shinji Takamatsu. It was made under Studio Deen.

There are a total of 13 episodes in the series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto. The series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto was aired between 8th April 2016 to 27th September 2016.

4. Great Teacher Onizuka:

Great Teacher Onizuka is a Japanese manga series. The series Great Teacher Onizuka has received a great response from the audience.

The series Great Teacher Onizuka has received 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb. The running time of each episode of the series Great Teacher Onizuka ranges around 24 minutes.

The series Great Teacher Onizuka is full of comedy and drama. The series Great Teacher Onizuka follows the story of Eikichi Onizuka.

Eikichi is a 22 years old ex-ganster member and also a virgin. He has only one ambition that no one ever expected from him.

He has a life purpose to become the great high school teacher. There is a very interesting story in the series Great Teacher Onizuka, and it is worth watching.

The series Great Teacher Onizuka was directed by Noriyuki Abe. It was written by Masashi Sogo. It was made under Pierrot.

The series Great Teacher Onizuka was released on 30th June 1999 to 24th September 2000. Each episode of the series contains a different title. If we get any other update about the series Great Teacher Onizuka, we will add it here.

5. Angel Beats:

Angel Beats is a Japanese anime tv series. Angel Beats is one of the famous television series. The series Angel Beats has received a great response from the audience.

The series Angel Beats has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Angel Beats is full of action and comedy. In the series Angel Beats, there is a Rebellious teens fight in armed combat against the supernatural powers of dispassionate girl in an afterlife high school.

There is an amazing story in the series Angel Beats. The anime television series Angel Beats was directed by Seiji Kishi. Kenji Horikawa, Yosuke Toba, and Hiro Maruyama produced the series Angel Beats. It was written by Jun Maeda.

The series Angel Beats includes a total of 13 episodes. No announcement has been made about the second season of the series Angel Beats. If we get any update about the second season of the series Angel Beats, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily.

The first season of the series Angel Beats was aired between 3rd April 2010 to 26th June 2010. Each episode of the series Angel Beats contains a unique title. So, maybe it will be the same for the second season.

The running time of each episode of the series Angel Beats ranges arond 25 minutes. Hiroshi Kamiya, Kana Hanazawa, and Harumi Sakurai are in the main cast of the series Angel Beats.

6. Kimi ni Todoke:

The series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You is a famous anime series. The series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You has received a great response from the audience.

The series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. It is a Japanese manga series by Karuho Shiina.

The series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You is full of romance, comedy, and drama. In the series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You, Sawako Kuronuma gets misunderstood because of her resemblance to the ghost girl from The Ring.

Kazehaya is a nicest boy in the class. Later, Kazehaya befriends her and also, everything changed after that, and later, everyone perspective of Sawako but there will be struggle await for her up in the future.

The series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You was directed by Hiro Kaburaki. It was produced by Toshio Nakatani, George Wada, Hiroyuki Okino, and Manabu Tamura.

It was written by Tomoko Konparu. There are two seasons of the series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You. The first season of the series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You includes a total of 25 episodes.

The second season of the series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You includes a total of 13 episodes. The first season of the series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You was aired between 6th October 2009 to 30th March 2010.

The second season of the series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You was aired between 5th January 2011 to 30th March 2011. There is no update about the third season of the series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You. If we get any update about the third season of the series Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You, we will update it here.

7. Highschool of the Dead:

Highschool of the Dead is a Japanese mange series. Highschool of the Dead is a famous anime tv series. The series Highschool of the Dead has received a very good response from the audience.

The series Highschool of the Dead has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. It is a manga series, that was written by Daisuke Sato, and illustrated by Shoji Sato.

The series Highschool of the Dead includes action, drama, supernatural thriller, and horror. In the series Highschool of the Dead, high school students gets overwhelmed with the start of the zombie apocalypse.

The series Highschool of the Dead was directed by Tetsuro Araki. Mitsutoshi Ogura produced the series Highschool of the Dead, and it was written by Yosuke Kuroda.

There are a total of 12 episodes in the series Highschool of the Dead. The series Highschool of the Dead was aired between 10th March 2011 to 26th May 2011.

8. K Project:

K Project is an anime series. The series K Project has received a very positive response from the audience. K Project is one of the most popular anime series of all time.

The series K Project is full of action, science fantasy, and drama. The series K Project has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series K Project follows the story of a young boy who is wanted for a crime, and he has no recollection of committing and also, must go on the run, which hunted by two kings and their forces.

The series K Project stars Sam Riegel, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Stephanie Sheh. The series K Project was directed by Susumu Kudo, Shingo Suzuki, and Hiromichi Kanazawa.

Hiroo Maruyama, Go Nakanishi, and Haruki Hayashi produced the series K Project. The series K Project was written by Tatsuki Miyazawa. There are two seasons of the series K Project.

No announcement has been made about the third season of the series K Project. If we get any update about the third season of the series K Project, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

The first season of the series K Project includes a total of 13 episodes. The second season of the series K Project includes a total of 13 episodes.

The first season of the series K Project was aired between 5th October 2019 to 28th December 2012. The second season of the series K Project was aired between 3rd October 2015 to 26th December 2015.

9. Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou:

The series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou is also known as Daily Lives of High School Boys. The series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou stars Tomokazu Sugita, Daisuke Namikawa, and Kenichi Suzumura. The series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou is full of comedy and drama.

The story of the series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou revolves around the daily lives of three schoolboy friends named Tadakuni, Yoshitake Tanaka, and Hidenori Tabata.

They are from Sanada North Boys High School. Their several interactions with other students of and also around their school, and their coming of age endeavors.

The series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou has received 7.8 out 10 on IMDb. The series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou was directed by Shinji Takamatsu and Ai Yoshimura.

It was produced by Kakeru Tanaka, Ryuta Wakanabe, Hiroaki Oshiro, Hiroshi Sato, and Yohei Hayashi. It was written by Shinji Takamatsu.

The series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou includes eight pilot episodes, and 12 tv episodes. The pilot episodes of the series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou was aired between 3rd November 2011 to 22nd December 2011.

The tv episodes of the series Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou was aired between 9th January 2012 to 26th March 2012. Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou is a sketch comedy about three friends, they attends an all boys school.

10. Kimi no Na wa:

The film Kimi no Na wa is also known as Your Name. The film Kimi no Na wa is one of the popular anime television series.

The film Kimi no Na wa has received a great response from the audience. The film Kimi no Na wa has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Kimi no Na wa is full of drama and fantasy. The film Kimi no Na wa follows the story of two strangers.

They find themselves linked in a bizarre way. At the time when a connection builds, the distance will be the only thing to keep them apart.

The film Kimi no Na wa stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Ryo Naritam, and Mone Kamishiraishi. Kimi no Na wa is a Japanese animated romantic fantasy film.

The film Kimi no Na wa was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. It was produced by Koichiro Ito and Katsuhiro Takei.

The film Kimi no Na wa was made under CoMix Wave Films. Toho distributed the film Kimi no Na wa. The running time of the film Kimi no Na wa is 107 minutes.

The film Kimi no Na wa was premiered on 3rd July 2016 at the 2016 Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The film Kimi no Na wa was released on 26th August 2016 in Japan.

11. Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso:

The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso is also known as Your Lie in April. The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso has received 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

In the series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso, a piano prodigy lost his ability in order to play after suffering a traumatic event in his childhood, and is forced back into the spotlight by an eccentric girl with a secret of her own.

The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso stars Natsuki Hanae, Ayane Sakura, and Risa Taneda. The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso is full of drama and music.

It is a romantic drama manga series, that was written and illustrated by Naoshi Arakawa. The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso was directed by Kyohei Ishiguro. It was written by Takao Yoshioka.

There is only one season of the series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso. The first season of the series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso contrains a total of 22 episodes.

The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso has received a good response from the audience. There is no update about the second season of the series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso.

The first season of the series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso was aired between 9th October 2014 to 19th March 2015.

12. Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo:

The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo is also known as The Pet Girl of Sakurasou. The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo has received a very good response from the audience.

The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo includes comedy, romance, and drama.

The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo follows the story of Sakura Dormitory who is a dorm of the high school affilited with Suimei University of the Arts. He hosts the strangest and also most trouble-making students.

Sorata Kanda tries to move into Sakura Dormitory after being kicked out of the normal dorm for saving and keeping a stray cat.

When he starts to get used to the life in the dorm, a world famous artist named Mashiro Shiina, who is not able to take care of her daily life, tries to move in.

Later, Sorata has to become the handler of Mashiro. The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo shows the daily lives and mental growth.

The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo stars Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Mariko Nakatsu, and Ai Kayano. The animated tv series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo was directed by Atsuko Ishizuka and written by Mari Okada.

The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo includes a total of 24 episodes. The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo was aired between 9th October 2012 to 26th March 2013. If we get any other update about the series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo, we will add it here.

13. Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei:

The series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei is also known as The Irregular at Magic High School. The series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei has received positive reviews from critics.

The series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei stars Yuichi Nakamura, Yumi Uchiyama, and Saori Hayami. The series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei is full of action and drama.

The series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei includes action, sci-fi, and fantasy.

The series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei follows Tatsuya Shiba. He is bodyguard to his sister named Miyuki Shiba. She is a participant to succeed the leadership of the Yotsuba clan, who is one of the Ten Master Clans that govern magicians of Japan.

They participates into first High School. It segregates its students that based on their magical abilities. Now, Miyuki is also enrolled because of a first course student and also, is viewed as one of the best students.

At the time when Tatsuya is in the second course, and considered to be magically inept. The technical knowledge, unique magic techniques, and combat abilies of Tatsuya cause people to view him as an irregular to the standardized rankings of the school.

The series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei was directed by Manabu Ono and Risako Yoshida. It was produced by Kazuma Miki, Yasutaka Kimura, Kozue Kaneniwa, and Shinichiro Kashiwada.

The series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei was written by Munemasa Nakamoto, Yukito Kizawa, and Yukie Sugawara.

Two seasons of the series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei are already released, and there is no update about the third season of the series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei. If we get any update about the third season of the series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei contains a total of 26 episodes and the second season includes a total of 13 episodes.

The first season of the series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei was aired between 6th April 2014 to 28th September 2014, and the second season of the series Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei was aired between 4th October 2020 to 27th December 2020.

