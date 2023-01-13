Best Fanservice Anime of All Time

Fanservice has been in anime for a long period of time, and by the time, it has become a part of it. Many anime on this list are those, which include fanservice as their main theme.

We have mentioned the best fanservice anime of all time below. We have mentioned the list of it. Let’s talk about it in detail.

1. Rosario to Vampire:

Rosario to Vampire is one of the popular anime television series. The series Rosario to Vampire has received a great response from the audience.

The series Rosario to Vampire has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Rosario to Vampire includes comedy and fantasy.

The series Rosario to Vampire follows the story of Tskune. Tskune mistakenly goes on a bus to a school of monsters.

Tskune is a human boy and he gets accepted into the school. Later, he finds that this is not a normal school, this is a monsters school.

In that time, he tries to keep his identity about being a human a secret, but later, he makes some good friends with several monsters.

The series Rosario to Vampire was written by Hiroshi Yamaguchi and directed by Takayuki Inagaki. It was made under Gonzo.

The series Rosario to Vampire includes a total of two seasons. There is no update or news about the third season of the series Rosario to Vampire.

The first season of the series Rosario to Vampire contains a total of 13 episodes, and the second season of the series Rosario to Vampire also contains a total of 13 episodes.

The first season of the series Rosario to Vampire contains a total of 13 episodes, and the second season of the series Rosario to Vampire also contains a total of 13 episodes.

The first season of the series Rosario to Vampire was aired between 3rd January 2008 to 27th March 2008. The second season of the series Rosario to Vampire was aired between 1st October 2008 to 24th December 2008.

The series Rosario to Vampire stars Daisuke Kishio, Tia Lynn Ballard, and Nana Mizuki. Each episode of the series Rosario to Vampire contains a different title, and the running time of each episode of the series Rosario to Vampire ranges around 25 minutes.

The series Rosario to Vampire is also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. Both seasons of the series Rosario to Vampire are available to watch on Netflix.

Since fans have been eagerly waiting for Rosario to Vampire Season 3, still there is no update about any upcoming seasons. The makers of the series have not yet decided to renew this popular anime series.

2. Fairy Tail:

Fairy Tail is a famous anime of all time. The series Fairy Tail has received a great response from the audience. The series Fairy Tail has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Fairy Tail is full of action and adventure. The series Fairy Tail follows the story of Lucy. Lucy is an aspiring Celestial Wizard.

Lucy becomes a friend and also, ally to powerful wizards Gray, Erza, and Natsu, who are part of famous wizard guild named Fairy Tail.

The series Fairy Tail stars Cherami Leigh, Tia Lynn Ballard, and Todd Haberkorn. The series Fairy Tail includes action and fantasy. The series Fairy Tail is adapted from a Japanese manga series of the same name by Hiro Mashima.

The anime series Fairy Tail was directed by Shinji Ishihira. It was written by Masashi Sogo. It was produced by Taihei Yamanishi, Yoshikazu Beniya, Tetsuya Endo, Aya Yoshino, Tomonori Ochikoshi, Yosuke Imai, Noritoshi Sato, and Akiko Nabeiwa.

Nine seasons of the series Fairy Tail are already released. No announcement has been made about the tenth season of the series Fairy Tail.

Nine seasons of the series Fairy Tail are already released. No announcement has been made about the tenth season of the series Fairy Tail. The first season of the series Fairy Tail includes a total of 48 episodes, the second season includes a total of 24 episodes, the third season includes a total of 28 episodes, and the ninth season includes a total of 51 episodes.

The first season of the series Fairy Tail was aired between 12th October 2009 to 27th September 2010, the second season was aired between 11th October 2010 to 28th March 2011, the third season was aired between 4th April 2011 to 8th October 2011, and the ninth season was aired between 7th October 2018 to 29th September 2019.

If the tenth season of the series Fairy Tail announces, then we can expect it somewhere in 2022.

3. Kill la Kill:

Kill la Kill is a Japanese anime tv series. The series Kill la Kill has received a good response from the audience. The series Kill la Kill has received 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Kill la Kill includes action and comedy. The series Kill la Kill follows the story of a young girl who reaches at a school of superhumans in order to search for the truth behind the murder of her father.

There is a very mysterious story in the series Kill la Kill. The series Kill la Kill is worth watching. The series Kill la Kill stars Armi Koshimizu, Toshihiko Seki, and Aya Suzaki.

The series Kill la Kill was directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, and was written by Kazuki Nakashima. It was made under Trigger.

The series Kill la Kill includes a total of 24 episodes. Each episode of the series Kill la Kill includes a different title. The running time of each episode of the series Kill la Kill ranges around 25 minutes.

No announcement has been about the second season of the series Kill la Kill. Maybe it will soon be announced. The first season of the series Kill la Kill was aired between 8th February 2015 to 2nd August 2015.

4. Maken-Ki:

Maken-Ki is a very famous anime tv series. The series Maken-Ki is adapted from a Japanese manga series of the same name by Hiromitsu Takeda.

The series Maken-Ki has received a mixed response from the audience. The series Maken-Ki got 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Maken-Ki is full of action. The series Maken-Ki follows the story of Takeru Ohyama. Takeru is a typical perverted teenage boy.

His new school does not require any entrace exam, and also it turned co-ed. But his dream of a happy high life gets dashed at the time when he discovers that the school is more than it seems.

All students wield a special item – a Maken – to unleash their magical abilities in duels. Now, the question is, will Takeru find a Maken that works for him.

The series Maken-Ki stars Tia Lynn Ballard, Ian Sinclair, and Monica Rial. The series Maken-Ki was directed by Koichi Ohata. It was produced by Naoshi Imamoto and Yoshiyuki Matsuzaki. The series Maken-Ki was written by Yosuke Kuroda.

The anime television series Maken-Ki includes a total of 12 episodes. The series Maken-Ki was aired between 5th October 2011 to 21st December 2011. If we get any other update about the series Maken-Ki, we will add it here.

5. Witchblade:

Witchblade is an anime series. The series Witchblade is based on an American comic book titled Witchblade. The series Witchblade is full of action and adventure.

The series Witchblade has received a positive response from the audience. The series Witchblade stars Jamie Marchi, Rikiya Koyama, and Akemi Kanda. Marc Silvestri and Michael Turner created the anime series Witchblade.

The series Witchblade follows the story of Masane Amaha. She is a lead character in the series Witchblade. In the series Witchblade, Masane Amaha is a kindhearted as well as well-intentioned woman.

She is clumsy and awkward around the house. She lost her memory in the Great Quake, which ravaged Tokyo.

At that time, Masane was discovered uninjured at the ground zero of quake along with a baby in her arms. After six years, she comes back to Tokyo along with the child, because she wants to live a peaceful life.

Later, Masane becomes entangled in a power struggle between a government agency and a big corporation, and later finds that a mysterious bracelet on her right wrist is the legendary Witchblade.

She goes on to destroy the bracelet to get rid of such a powerful weapon. Somehow she also gets involved in a power struggle between many evil people and their organizations.

The series Witchblade includes a total of 24 episodes. The series Witchblade was aired between 4th January 2008 to 13th June 2008.

6. Highschool of the Dead:

Highschool of the Dead is an anime series. It is adapted from a Japanese manga series. The series Highschool of the Dead has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Highschool of the Dead has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Highschool of the Dead is full of action and drama.

The series Highschool of the Dead follows the story of high school students. They are overwhelmed with the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

The anime series Highschool of the Dead was directed by Tetsuro Araki. It was produced by Mitsutoshi Ogura. The series Highschool of the Dead was written by Yosuke Kuroda.

The series Highschool of the Dead includes a total of 12 episodes. The series Highschool of the Dead was aired between 10th March 2011 to 26th May 2011.

7. Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou:

Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou is a popular anime television series. The series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou has received a very good response from the audience.

The series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou is full of comedy and fantasy.

The series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou stars Junji Majima, Bryson Baugus, and Sora Amamiya. In the series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou, there is a world where humans co-exist along with fantasy beings.

A young man has to share a flat with a bevy of beastly beauties. The series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou was directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara. It was written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. It was made under Lerche.

The series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou includes a total of 12 episodes. Each episode of the series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou contains a unique title.

The series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou was aired between 7th July 2015 to 22nd September 2015. There is no update about the second season of the series Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou.

8. High School DxD:

High School DxD is one of the most famous anime television series. The series High School DxD has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series High School DxD has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The series High School DxD is adapted from a Japanese light novel series of the same name, that was written by Ichiei Ishibumi, and illustrated by Miyama-Zero.

The series High School DxD stars Yuki Kaji, Azumi Asakura, and Yoko Hikasa. The series High School DxD follows the story of Issei Hyodo. He is a dim-witted and lecherous 2nd year high school student.

He gets killed by a girl on his first date. Later, Issei gets reincarnated as a demon, and from that day, he serves as an underling of Rias Gremory.

Rias Gremory is a high level demon who is the beautiful girl on Issei’s campus. The series High School DxD is very popualar and there is a very interesting story in the series High School DxD.

Four seasons of the series High School DxD are already released and the fifth one will soon be released, it titled as High School DxD, High School DxD New, High School DxD Born, and High School DxD Hero.

No announcement has been made about the fifth season of the series High School DxD. If we get any update about the fifth season of the series High School DxD, we will update it here. We expect that maybe the fifth season of the series High School DxD will be aired somewhere in 2022.

The series High School DxD Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 includes 12 episodes each. The series High School DxD Season 4 includes a total of 13 episodes.

The first season of the series High School DxD was aired between 6th January 2012 to 23rd March 2012, the second season was aired between 7th July 2013 to 22nd September 2013, the third season was aired between 4th April 2015 to 20th June 2015, and the fourth season was aired between 10th April 2018 to 3rd July 2018.

The series High School DxD is also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. All four seasons of the series High School DxD are available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

If the fifth season of the series High School DxD announces, then we expect that it will also be released on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

9. To Love-Ru:

To Love-Ru is an anime series. The series To Love-Ru is based on the manga series titled To Love-Ru, that was written by Saki Hasemi, and illustrated by Kentaro Yabuki.

The series To Love-Ru has received a good response from the audience. The series To Love-Ru has received 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series To Love-Ru is full of action and comedy. In the series To Love-Ru, an alien from the planet named Deviluke tries to run away and reaches into hiding on earth.

Later, she meets Yuuki Rito who is a human. She wants to marry him but he wants no part of it. The series To Love-Ru stars Akeno Watanabe, Sayuri Yahagi, and Haruka Tomatsu.

Four seasons of the series To Love-Ru are already released. The first season of the series To Love-Ru includes a total of 26 episodes, the second and third season of the series To Love-Ru includes 12 episodes each, and the fourth season of the series To Love-Ru includes a total of 14 episodes.

There is no update or news about the fifth season of the series To Love-Ru. If we get any update about the fifth season of the series To Love-Ru, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily.

If the fifth season of the series To Love-Ru announces, then we can expect it somewhere in 2022. The first season of the series To Love-Ru was aired between 4th April 2008 to 26th September 2008, the second season was aired between 6th October 2010 to 22nd December 2010.

The third season of the series To Love-Ru was aired between 6th October 2012 to 29th December 2012, and the fourth season of the series To Love-Ru was aired between 7th July 2015 to 28th October 2015.

10. Prison School:

Prison School is a Japanese manga series. The series Prison School has received a good response from the audience.

It has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Prison School is full of comedy. In the series Prison School, Hachimitsu Academy, once an all-girls school, has already become co-ed, and also teen Kiyoshi is one of five boys to enroll.

At the time when he is caught peeping, Kiyoshi is sent to the school’s prison, and there is punishment is carried out.

The series Prison School stars Hiroshi Kamiya, Kenichi Suzumura, and Katsuyuki Konishi. The series Prison School was written by Noboru Iguchi and Ayako Kitagawa.

It was directed by Noboru Iguchi. It was produced by Masahiro Kazumoto, Hiroo Maruyama, and Kensuke Tateishi.

Prison School Season 1 includes a total of 12 episodes titled The Peep Job, The Man Who Viewed Too Much, Effusion Plan, Take Me Out to the Sumoland, The School’s Number One Most Treacherous Man, Vengeance Is Hana’s, Meikotouille, The Diary of Andre, Blazing Fluids, It’s a Bum-derful Life, Eringy Brockovich, and Good Morning – Prison.

If we get any news or update about the series Prison School, we will update it here.

