Bearish TD9 Sell Signal Hints at Correction After 40% Bitcoin Price Rally

The Bitcoin (BTC) worth rose to as excessive as $9,065 on Might 1, after peaking at $9,481 yesterday. The 35% improve within the worth of BTC inside 9 days led a extremely correct promote sign known as the TD9 to spark.

TD9, a promote signal that is part of the TD9 Sequential system, is triggered when the worth of an asset will increase 9 days in a row above its worth 4 days previous to the nine-day run.

For example, on the each day timeframe the Bitcoin worth closed at $7,125 on April 19. From April 23 to Might 1, BTC constantly remained above $7,125 for 9 consecutive days, main the TD9 to mild up.

Bitcoin each day chart prints a TD9. Supply: Tradingview

Historic information exhibits that the TD9 sign sometimes results in a 12 to 20 % near-term pullback within the Bitcoin worth. The indicator identifies overextended actions to each the upside and the draw back, displaying whether or not BTC is oversold or overbought.

Merchants count on a post-halving sell-off for Bitcoin, and TD9 matches the timing

The Bitcoin block reward halving is predicted to happen on Might 12 and in earlier halvings the Bitcoin worth tended to see a run up previous to the occasion then a see a sell-the-news model correction proper after it.

Merchants already count on the 2020 halving to have an identical impact because the influence of the 2016 halving on the worth of BTC.

Cryptocurrency investor and hedge fund supervisor Logan Han stated:

BTC halving proper in entrance of our noses. Earlier halving – BTC made a dip down after which made its run to ATH. If $9,450 was the highest of this pre-halving pump, I count on BTC to drag a transfer just like the earlier halving.

Bitcoin worth fell proper after the 2nd halving in 2016. Supply: Logan Han

Up to now two weeks, the Bitcoin worth rose by 40 %, surging previous key ranges such because the 200-day easy shifting common (SMA) and the 0.618 Fibonacci Retracement degree calculated in between $3,600 and $14,000.

Usually, when an asset surpasses key ranges in the best way BTC did in a brief time period, it turns into susceptible to a steep downtrend within the short-term.

Bearish indicators counsel a correction looms

The case for a post-halving sell-off within the cryptocurrency market is now stronger as a consequence of three predominant elements. The current 40 % vertical rally with no consolidation phases, the emergence of the TD9 indicator, and the overbought situation of BTC.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) is constantly hovering at 75 %, which means that BTC is overbought after its current rally. Regardless of this, technical analysts stay divided on the trajectory of Bitcoin within the upcoming weeks.

The dominance of spot quantity over futures solidified the idea that the rally from $3,600 to $7,000 was primarily led by precise retail demand, indicating that the rally was natural. However, the run up from mid-$7,000 to $9,400 was primarily induced by the futures market, which can counsel that the uptrend is overextended.