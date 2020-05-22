Bard of Blood season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Story, and can there be another season?

Introduction

It is indeed a matter of pride to get to know that one of the leading online streaming companies NETFLIX has been featuring Indian web series quite a lot and as a matter of fact, almost all of them have been a complete success. From Delhi crime to Sacred games, Indian originals have proved how capable Indian actors and filmmakers are. One such example is Bard of Blood which was aired last September and has apparently won the heart of millions of viewers worldwide. The series is predicated on completely unique Bard of Blood Novel which was published in 2015.

The season was aired with seven episodes. Each one of them is more exciting and full of surprises than the previous one. The viewers have been so impressed with the season 1 that they have already been looking for the next season. But the question is, will there be another season at all, or was that it? Has the entire story from the novel been wrapped up in the first season it is there still something left that the makers can work on for the following season.

Bard of Blood season 2

According to the trend, Netflix announces the renewal of the contract for the next season with a series within a month of it’s wrap up with the earlier season. We are still waiting for any such confirm the cast from Netflix and the makers. Though we don’t see any point that would deny the contract renewal there are many loopholes that only the people concerned know about. So all we can do is just and wait until they announce the news. Right from the actors to the script, from screenplay to editing, everything has been praised and given positive reviews both by the critics and the viewers and this is what leads to the hope that the fans will be able to watch the sequel.

Bard of Blood season 2 Cast:

If Netflix gives a green single for the next season, we will most probably see the same actors as in the previous season. The last season featured Emran Hashmi who played the lead role in the season. Labor Anand, a former agent at Indian intelligence agency RAW, who was called Adonis at the work field. He was asked to leave the force after some major goof ups at an operation and this made him a patient of post-traumatic depression. He was at some point in time, assigned another task looking into his past work results and the mission was to bring back 4 Indian spies who were kept hostage by the Taliban.

Other supporting actors included Amit Bimrot, Nihar Gupta, Tanveer Shehzad, Abhishek Khan, Nusrat Marri, and many more. Each one of the actors has performed so brilliantly and seems to be so suitable for their respective times that even makers would love to want them back unless there is some major twist in the script demanding m for someone else in a suitable role. The series directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under a big and famous banner Red Chilies entertainment is expected to hit the screen as soon as possible.

Bard of Blood season 2 Release Date

Once the series gets a green signal, the makers might probably announce the release date after that but all we and the makers doing at the moment are just ‘Wait’. Though the possibilities seem to be on the positive side looking at the track record of the previous season without any official confirmation nothing can be said in this regard. For those fans who have been asking about the release of the trailer, everything depends on the renewal of the contract. Even the trailer will be released after the official confirmation.

Bard of Blood season 2 Plot

A former raw agent, who is presently a patient of stress is on a rescue mission of 4 Indians. The first season gave us a series of events following the same storyline. But everyone has been wondering about the plot that the makers will bring in the next season. Will it be the continuation of the novel or will they bring a twist in the story and deviate from the season 1 series.? Let’s wait for the secret to revealed and all the questions will be answered there and then.

The current COVID-19/pandemic situation throughout the country has also paused the things and the decisions. Let’s hope for things to get better really soon. Let’s keep glued to our seats by then. For those who have not watched season 1 yet, go for it! It is an areal entertainer and the second season might as well be its continuation. Till then, stay at home, stay safe, and enjoy the favorite movies and us series at home with the entire family.