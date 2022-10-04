Good Omens Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Good Omens is a comedy series. It has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Good Omens is full of comedy and fantasy. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Good Omens.

Good Omens Season 2:

The series Good Omens follows a tale of the bungling of Armageddon that features an angel, an eleven-year-old Antichrist, a demon, and a doom-saying witch.

The series Good Omens was created by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. It stars David Tennant, Frances McDormand, and Michael Sheen.

It was written by Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, John Finnemore, and Cat Clarke. It was directed by Douglas Mackinnon.

The series Good Omens is based on a 1990 novel titled Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.

The first season of the series Good Omens includes a total of six episodes titled, In the Beginning, The Book, Hard Times, Saturday Morning Funtime, The Doomsday Option, and The Very Last Day of the Rest of Their Lives.

It was officially announced that Good Omens Season 2 will also contain six episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

It was executively produced by Neil Gaiman, Caroline Skinner, Chris Sussman, Rob Wilkins, and Rod Brown. The running time of each episode of the series Good Omens ranges from 51 to 58 minutes.

It was made under Narrativia, Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, and The Blank Corporation. Good Omens has arrived on Amazon Video and BBC Two. Let’s check if the second season of the series Good Omens has been confirmed or not.

Good Omens Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

Yes, Good Omens Season 2 has been officially confirmed. On 29th June 2021, the series Good Omens was renewed for the second season.

It was also announced that Good Omens Season 2 will include a total of six episodes like the first season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Good Omens, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Good Omens.

Good Omens Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of Good Omens Season 2 below.

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale David Tennant as Crowley Daniel Mays as Arthur Young Sian Brooke as Deirdre Young Ned Dennehy as Hastur Ariyon Bakare as Ligur Nick Offerman as Thaddeus Dowling Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub Nina Sosanya as Sister Mary Loquacious Doon Mackichan as Michael Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young Jon Hamm as Gabriel Frances McDormand as the voice of God Adria Arjona as Anathema Device Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy Michael McKean as Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer Mireille Enos as War Bill Paterson as R.P. Tyler Yusuf Gatewood as Famine Brian Cox as Death Reece Shearsmith as William Shakespeare

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Good Omens.

Good Omens Season 1 Review:

Good Omens Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Good Omens will receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Good Omens, we have seen that afraid of what Aziraphale, as well as Crowley, have become, Hell as well as Heaven agree to leave them alone on Earth.

After that, sitting on a park bench, Crowley and Aziraphale return to their original bodies. Later, Agnes Nutter’s final prophesy stated – you have to choose your faces wisely and also provides the key to surviving their death sentences.

Anathema gets an updated book of prophecies but later makes a decision to destroy it as well as get on with her life.

Later, Adam still has his abilities. Also, Shadwell makes a decision to retire together in a cottage outside of London.

After that, the series ends with Crowley and Aziraphale enjoying lunch at the Ritz and making a toast – to the world. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series Good Omens will be continued in the second season of the series Good Omens. As we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series Good Omens, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Good Omens.

Good Omens Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Good Omens Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. We can expect the second season of the series Good Omens somewhere in 2023.

What have our favorite angel and demon gotten into this time? 😇 😈 #GoodOmens is returning for Season 2 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/aKH05BKEoh — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) June 29, 2021

It will be released on BBC Two as well as Amazon Prime Video. The first season of the series Good Omens was aired from 15th January 2020 to 19th February 2020. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Good Omens, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Good Omens.

Good Omens Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Good Omens Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the official trailer of the series Good Omens. It was released by Prime Video AU and NZ on 30th May 2019. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Good Omens?

You can watch the series Good Omens on Amazon Video and BBC Two. The series Good Omens is available to watch on BBC Two in the United Kingdom. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Good Omens Worth Watching?

The series Good Omens is must watch, for everyone. Yes for everyone, the series has absolutely everything, and spending 6 hours on this series, is surely going to be worth it. Also even if there are some bad words, you will see how perfectly it has been worked out throughout the entire series.

How Many Episodes Are There in Good Omens?

Good Omens Season 1 includes a total of six episodes. It was officially announced that Good Omens Season 2 will also include a total of six episodes. As we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.