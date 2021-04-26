Bansuri: The Flute Full Movie Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers

The recently released film Bansuri: The Flute was leaked by the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers. The illegal torrent website Tamilrockers has leaked many Indian films and web series recently.

Bansuri: The Flute is a drama film. Let’s get the complete detail about the film Bansuri: The Flute.

Bansuri: The Flute Full Movie:

The film Bansuri: The Flute follows the story of a boy. He gets inspired, and he wanted to become like his father.

The film Bansuri: The Flute is based on Vanavillin Ambbu by Augusto. Hari Viswanath directed the film Bansuri: The Flute, and Mou Roychowdhury produced the film Bansuri: The Flute.

Debojyoti Mishra completed the film Bansuri: The Flute, and Sreekar Prasad edited it. The film Bansuri: The Flute was made under Vision 3 Global Pvt Ltd and HarryToonz Studio.

The filming of the film Bansuri: The Flute was started on 25th May 2019. Let’s see the cast of the film Bansuri: The Flute.

Bansuri: The Flute Cast:

We have mentioned the main cast of the film Bansuri: The Flute below.

Anurag Kashyap as Sadashiv Rituparna Sengupta as Sapna Upendra Limaye as Maan Singh Danish Husain as Albert Rozario Masood Akhtar as Heeralal Mishra Meher Mistry as Mala Master Ankan Mallick as Madan Master Deepro Sen as David Rozario

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Bansuri: The Flute.

Bansuri: The Flute Release Date:

The film Bansuri: The Flute was released on 16th April 2021 in India and in the Hindi language. The film Bansuri: The Flute was shot in different areas of West Bengal.

Do not open or use the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers to download or watch the film Bansuri: The Flute. It is an illegal and punishable crime. Only use the legal platform to watch movies and web series. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Bansuri: The Flute.

Bansuri: The Flute Trailer:

Find the trailer of Bansuri: The Flute below.

