ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo makes jaws drop with his visuals and proportions

May 9, 2020
Cheena Khanna
ASTRO Cha Eun Woo’s flawless paparazzi photographs have made netizens’ jaws drop. 

Latest photographs and gifs of the beautiful idol have been circulating across the web, and netizens cannot consider how good-looking he’s. Cha Eun Woo noticed greeting reporters in a trendy grey shirt and gentle denim denims. Feedback embody:

“Wow is physique proportions are much more spectacular than I believed.” 

“The match of his garments, physique, and face are all excellent.”

“He is good, good-looking, type, and match. How is he so excellent?”

“That is god degree.”

“His face is so small.”

Try all the images and gifs under. 

