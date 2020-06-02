Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020 for 174 Junior Administrative Assistant at assam.gov.in

Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020 for 174 Junior Administrative Assistant Posts at assam.gov.in:

The Secretariat Administration Department, Assam has issued the latest Assam Secretariat recruitment notification inviting interested applicants at assam.gov.in. The Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020 has already been declared through the official portal assam.gov.in and announced around 174 vacancies. Posts of Junior Administrative Assistant are vacant and supposed to fill in a leading department.

For that, essential details regarding different application procedures have also declared. Candidates with relevant education and qualification have been invited and supposed to apply for these vacancies.

Junior Administrative Assistant Posts:

Being one of the leading departments of the state, such Assam Secretariat recruitments come under most awaited criteria. There must be thousands of applicants who are getting so eager to get their jobs into any of such government departments. Junior Administrative Assistant is such a huge cadre to fill application for the state.

Also, it comes with certain responsibilities and also pays up comparatively well. For applying to this recruitment, interested candidates should apply soon and complete all the required application procedures. For more details, refer to the Assam Secretariat assam.gov.in official portal.

Essential details associated with this notification such as qualification, age limit – relaxation, registration fees, selection procedures, and exams, pay scales and important dates, etc. are mentioned below. Also for those, who don’t know exactly how to apply for this recruitment, stepwise details are explained below. For the latest notifications and other details released by the authority, be in touch with the official site assam.gov.in and get all the details.

Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies: 174 Posts

Name of the Posts: Junior Administrative Assistant

Category Wise Vacancies:

Category Wise Vacancies: No. of posts General/ Unreserved: 100 Posts 100 OBC/ MOBC: 44 Posts 44 ST (P): 17 Posts 17 SC: 06 Posts 6 ST (H): 05 Posts 5 PWD: 02 Posts 2 Women: 30% in All Categories Ex Servicemen: 2% Existing Provision

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have completed their Graduation through their preferred stream along with 45% for SC and 40% for ST Candidates. They should have accomplished their education through a government recognized institute or university to apply for these posts.

Candidates with a minimum six months Diploma/ Degree Certificate in Computer Proficiency through a recognized institute is required. Along with that, candidates need to have basic knowledge of operating systems and other essential functions including Word, Spreadsheet, Presentation, Database, Graphics, the Internet, E-Mails, etc.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 43 years to apply for this Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020. Those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD/ OBC/ Ex-Servicemen will provide age relaxation. Age relaxation in upper age limit will give as per current government rules. For each category wise relaxation years details, refer to the official notification assam.gov.in and get all the details.

Registration Fees:

To apply for this recruitment, interested candidates have to pay the sum of registration fees. Amount of fees might differ as per different categories. Candidates belonging to reserved categories can pay lesser as mentioned in the official notification assam.gov.in. Here are some of the essential payment details:

For General Candidates:

Candidates need to pay 250/- rupees. For SC/ ST/ OBC Candidates:

Candidates need to pay 150/- rupees. For Candidates with BPL Cards:

Candidates exempted from paying any fees.

Payment of Registration Fees:

To pay the fees, candidates need to pay it in the form of Challan available from the official portal. Challan is supposed to pay for “0070 Other Administrative Services 60 Other Services 800 Other Receipts.” The challan can be easily downloaded from the official portal while applying for the post of Junior Assistant.

Selection Procedures:

There will be different selection procedures to select eligible candidates amongst numbers of them. The written exam is supposed to be held in Assam at their District headquarter. There will be 2 phases of selection procedures, as mentioned below.

Assam Secretariat Recruitment Phase I:

First of all, there will be a written test, which of course will be Objective Type Test. The Secretariat syllabus and exam pattern for the written test is as follows:

General English containing General Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude: 150 Marks Basic Knowledge of Computer: 50 Marks Language Skills Test ( Assamese/ Bengali/ 50 Bodo/ Alternative English): 50 Marks

Assam Secretariat Recruitment Phase II:

Those who qualify into the Written Exam of Phase I will be called for their further selection procedures.

Now, there will be Computer Proficiency Test along with Precise Writing Test. These tests are expected to held in Guwahati. For both these tests, each contains 50 Marks so that total would be 100.

To attend any of these tests, candidates must have their original ID/ Age Proof certificates with them. Also, they need to have their Challan, which they already paid for application procedures.

After all such proceedings have complete, finally selected candidates will call for their Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Test. Finally, those who choose will be assigned Call Letters/ Job Assigning Letters.

Assam Recruitment Pay Scale:

Finally selected Assam candidates will be paid sum between 14,000/- to 49,000/- rupees per month. With that, they will also pay other compensations.

Step To Apply Online Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020:

First, open the Assam secretariat official web portal of the department.

Go to online.assam.gov.in

Search for the Assam Secretariat Recruitment Official Notification.

Read all the instructions given there.

If you fulfill the criteria, then go to Apply Online link.

Enter all the details asked into each field.

Also, upload Signature and Photograph if asked.

After filling the form, at last click Submit.

And then get a print of filled form.

Assam Secretariat Important Dates:

Recruitment Notification Released: – Apply Online Form: – Last Date of Applying: – Admit Card Release Date: Release Soon Written Exam Date: Release Soon

For latest updates and schedule, keep visiting the official portal and get all the latest details.

Assam Secretariat Computer Operator Recruitment 2020 Apply Online

The Government of Assam along with Secretariat Administration Department of Assam is issuing their latest recruitment notification. The Assam Secretariat Computer Operator Recruitment 2020 is available at the official portal and contains all the related details. There are around 167 vacancies for posts of Computer operator for the English language as well as The Assamese language.

Interested applicants are invited to apply for their relevant posts. For them, essential details for this recruitment notification are below.

After reading these qualification details, eligible candidates may apply via the official portal to complete all the application procedures. More information such as important dates, steps to apply for this recruitment is available below.

Assam Secretariat Computer Operator Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 167 Posts

Name of Vacancies:

English Language Computer Operator: 114 Posts

Assamese Language Computer Operator: 53 Posts

Posts’ Reservation Details:

Unreserved: 91 Posts ST (P): 19 Posts ST (H): 09 Posts SC: 08 Posts Reservation for Female Candidates: 30% in all categories Reservation for Ex-Servicemen: 2% in all categories PWD: 08 Posts OBC/ MOBC: 32 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

First of all, interested candidates must have their Graduation degree through any of Commerce/ Arts/ Science field of study. They should have their certificate from a government recognized institute/ university.

Along with that, candidates should also have minimum six months Diploma/ Certificate in the language for which they are applying.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be between 18 to 43 years s on 1st January 2020 to apply for these Computer operator posts. Those who belong to various reserved categories will get access in their upper age limit. To get details regarding age relaxation years, refer to the official notification and get details.

Registration Fees:

For this recruitment notification, candidates need to pay the Application Fees as per their category.

General Candidates: 250/- rupees

SC/ ST/ OBC Candidates: 150/- rupees

BPL Card Candidates: No Fees

Candidates should pay the registration fees in the form of Challan in favor of Head of Account “0070 Other Administrative Services 60 Other Services 800 Other Receipts.”

Selection Procedures:

The official shall conduct numerous selection procedures such as Written Exam, Personal Interview, Document Verification, Computer Proficiency Test, Typing Test, etc.

The PHASE I will be of Written Test which will have MCQs from various subjects. Total 2 hours time for attending 100 marks paper will be available. Topics such as General English, Computer Theory, General Awareness, etc. questions are going to appear in the paper. Candidates will qualify for the written test and then will have to perform for final selection procedures.

Steps To Apply for Assam Secretariat Computer Operator Recruitment 2020:

To apply, first, visit the official notification After reading all the instructions carefully, eligible candidates may apply for it. Then go to Apply Online link and start the form filling procedure. Also, candidates will have to upload their scanned qualification details along with other mentioned documents. Pay the registration fees and keep the Challan safe. At last, print the filled application form and complete the procedure.

Assam Secretariat Computer Operator Recruitment Last Date:

For the Assam Secretariat Computer Operator Recruitment 2020, the last date is 19th September 2020. That is why interested candidates must complete all the application procedures before this last date.

Check Here To Apply for Assam Secretariat Computer Operator Recruitment 2020