ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at asrlms.com:

The Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society is declaring its latest ASRLMC Recruitment 2020 here. The official notification is available through the Assam SRLMC official portal, asrlms.com inviting interested applicants for numerous vacancies.

ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society Name of the Region Assam Posts Name Various Vacancies No. of Vacancies 298 Posts Application Fees No Fees Job Category State Govt Jobs Examination date Update soon Work Location Guwahati, Assam Pay Scale As per Jobs Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website asrlms.com

ASRLMS Recruitment Notification 2020:

There are around 298 vacancies available for Block Coordinator, Project Manager, Account Manager, and much more. Candidates from Assam state should soon apply for various posts here and get a chance in getting their government job into the ASRLMS.

Essential qualification criteria for Age, Education, Application Fees, Application Procedures and much more is available below. Read all these details carefully and then apply through the official Assam SRLMS portal asrlms.com. And complete all the application procedures before the last date.

ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Details:

ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Block Coordinator 167 Block Project Manager 43 MIS Assistant cum Accountant 41 District Functional Expert (SM, IB & CB) 10 District Project Manager 09 District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing) 06 District Functional Expert (FI) 04 District Functional Expert (Skills) 04 District MIS Manager 04 State Project Manager (HR, Administration & Capacity Building of Staff) 01 Project Manager – Procurement & Finance (Skills) 01 District Accounts Manager 08 Total No. of Vacancies 298 Posts

ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be between 23 to 40 years for this application. Candidates belonging to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD will get age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Required Educational Qualification:

The Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society is offering various vacancies here in which they require various skills and qualifications. For each post, specific skills, as well as study, is necessary.

To get each post wise qualification criteria, candidates should refer to the official site and get details from the official notification asrlms.com.

Registration Fees:

For applying to the ASRLMS Recruitment 2020, there is no registration fee. Hence any interested applicant may apply for his/ her choices’ posts and try their hand at this government recruitment notification asrlms.com.

ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedures:

Officials shall conduct numerous selection procedures to select the most eligible candidates. For that, there will be procedures including:

Written Test

Computer Proficiency Test

Group Discussion

Document Verification

Medical Test

Interview

Above mentioned systems shall conduct, and after each procedure is over, the officials shall declare Merit List. Hence selected candidates will have to attend further selection procedures. Finally, chosen ones shall receive Job Allotment Letters.

For the latest schedule, notifications, exam details, admit card, etc. details stay tuned to the official ASRLMS portal asrlms.com.

ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Based on ASRLMS current rules, employees shall receive their salary as per following pay band:

Block Coordinator: Rs.21,560/- rupees

MIS Assistant cum Accountant: Rs.15,000/- rupees

State Project Manager: Rs.63,000/- rupees

Project Manager Procurement & Finance: Rs.49,000/- rupees

District Project Manager: Rs.42,000/- rupees

District MIS Manager: Rs.25,000/- rupees

District Accounts Manager: Rs.28,000/- rupees

All Other Posts: Rs.35,000/- rupees

Important Dates:

ASRLMS Recruitment Important Dates ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Last date – ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update soon ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update Soon

Address:

State Mission Director,

ASRLMS

Siva Nath Gogoi Path,

Panjabari,

Guwahati-781037

Steps To Apply for ASRLMS Recruitment 2020:

Go to the official Assam SRLMS portal, e., asrlms.com Click on “Download Advertisement” Official notification will open. Read all the instructions in it. Then again go to the official portal. Now go on “Apply Online” Link. A new link will open. Enter your personal as well as educational details. Upload required documents, signature, photograph At last, apply. Get a print of the filled form.

Official Notification: www.asrlms.com