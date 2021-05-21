Aspirants Web Series Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers

The famous web series Aspirants was illegally leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. It was leaked on the same day of the release.

But please do not use the piracy website like Tamilrockers to watch or download the series Aspirants. It is already available for free to watch on various legal platforms.

Aspirants Web Series

Aspirants Web Series Download in HD Leaked

It is a comedy-drama series. The series Aspirants include the life of three friends; Abhilash, SK, and Guri. The series Aspirants includes the present and the past of these three friends.

They all are UPSC Aspirants. The story includes their struggle to crack the UPSC examination. In the past time, we will see their life in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, India.

In the present time, we will see that those three live outside the Rajinder Nagar. It is a worth watching series.

Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey created the series Aspirants. It was developed by Arunabh Kumar. The series Aspirants was written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish.

The series Aspirants was directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Arun Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey, and Vijay Koshy were the executive producers in the series Aspirants. Arunabh Kumar produced the series Aspirants.

Georgy John and Arjun Kukreti did the cinematography of the series Aspirants. It was edited by Tushar Manocha.

There are five episodes in the series Aspirants. The series Aspirants was made under The Viral Fever Media Labs. The Viral Fever also distributed it.

Aspirants Cast:

Aspirants Cast:

Aspirants Cast:

Naveen Kasturia as Abhilash Sharma Shivankit Parihar as Gurpreet Singh – Guri Abhilash Thapliyal as Shwet Ketu Jain – SK Bijou Thaangjam as Pema Rijiju Neetu Jhanjhi as Walia Aunty Nupur Nagpal as Pragati Sunny Hinduja as Sandeep ‘Bhaiya’ Singh Lohan Namita Dubey as Dhairya Kuljeet Singh as Walia Uncle Abhishekh Solanki as Abhilash’s PA Arpit Bhatia as Ankur – IAS Aspirant 4 Udit Kulshershtha as IAS Aspirants 5 Preeti Agarwal Mehta as Anuradha Tiwari IAS Rashmi as Female Aspirant Mohit Singh as Aspirant 1 Mrityunjay Kumar as Barber Sandeep Sharma as Manohar Prakash Sir Rajkumar Rai as Aspirant at Stationery Shop Pragya Sarmah as Female Aspirant 2 Ankit Kumar as IAS Aspirant Vansh as Neighbour Aspirant Vaibhavi as Female Aspirant Saksham Bohra as IAS Aspirant

Aspirants Trailer:

Aspirants Trailer:

Aspirants Trailer:

Aspirants Release Date:

Aspirants Release Date:

The series Aspirants was released on 7th April 2021 on TVF Play and YouTube. The last episode of the series Aspirants was released on 8th May 2021.

The series Aspirants was released on TVF’s YouTube channel, where you can watch the series Aspirants for free.

There is no update or news about the second season of the series Aspirants. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

