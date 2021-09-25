Archer Season 12 Episode 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Archer is an American adult sitcom. It is an animated television series. The series Archer has received a very positive response from the audience.

It has received 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The twelfth season of the series Archer is currently airing on FXX. The series Archer includes action and comedy. Let’s get all the details about the twelfth season of the series Archer.

Archer Season 12:

In the series Archer, covert black ops, as well as espionage, take a back seat to zany relationships as well as personalities between drones and secret agents.

Adam Reed created the series, Archer. The series Archer stars H. Jon Benjamin, Amber Nash, and Judy Greer.

The series Archer was executively produced by Adam Reed, Casey Willis, and Matt Thompson. It was produced by Jeff Fastner, Chad Hurd, Bryan Fordney, Neal Holman, and Eric Sims.

The series Archer was made under Floyd County Productions and FX Productions. 20th Television distributed the series, Archer. The running time of each episode of the series Archer varies from 19 to 24 minutes.

Let’s talk about the cast of the twelfth season of the series Archer.

Archer Season 12 Cast:

See the cast of the series Archer Season 12 below.

H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer Judy Greer as Cheryl Tunt Amber Nash as Pam Poovey Chris Parnell as Cyrill Figgis Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane Jessica Walter as Malory Archer Lucky Yates as Doctor Krieger Adam Reed as Ray Gillette Dave Willis as Barry Dillon George Coe as Woodhouse Tom Kane as Woodhouse Jeffrey Tambor as Len Drexler Peter Newman as Maj. Nikolai Jackrov Maggie Wheeler as Trinette Leigh Jackson as Intercom Christian Slater as Slater Ron Leibman as Ron Cadillac Neal Holman as Brett Buckley Casey Willis Gabriel Romero as Soldier Eugene Mirman as Cecil Tunt Nika Futterman as Barbie Zissner Mary McDonald-Lewis as Veronica Deane Ona Grauer as Katya Kazanova Eric Sims as Rudy Keegan-Michael Key as Rim Shot Patton Oswalt as Alan Shapiro Stephen Tobolowsky as Robert

Let’s see the review of the series Archer Season 12 Episode 6.

Archer Season 12 Episode 6 Review:

In the series Archer Season 12 Episode 6, we have seen that Lana tries to make rookie mistakes because ghosts from the past of Archer haunt him on a special mission.

The title of the sixth episode of the series Archer Season 12 is Dingo – Baby – Et Cetera. It was written by Mark Ganek.

In the previous episode titled Shots, we have seen that Archer and the gang go to celebrate another barely successful mission. It was written by Matt Ganek. Matt Thompson directed it.

Even with a map, Krieger still drives like a mad man. New #ArcherFXX Wednesday at 10 PM on #FXX and streaming the next day on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/xBvH6Ydg6T — Archer (@archerfxx) September 25, 2021

If we get any other update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s see the release date of the twelfth season of the series Archer.

Archer Season 12 Episode 7 Release Date:

Archer Season 12 Episode 7, titled Colt Express, will be released on 29th September 2021 on FXX. After that, the eighth episode titled Mission: Difficult will be released on 6th October 2021. It will also be aired on FXX.

The series Archer Season 12 includes a total of eight episodes titled Identity Crisis, Lowjacked, London Time, Photo Op, Shots, Dingo – Baby – Et Cetera, Colt Express, and Mission: Difficult.

The first episode of Archer Season 12 was aired on 25th August 2021, and the last episode will be aired on 6th October 2021.

Let’s watch the trailer of the twelfth season of the series Archer.

Archer Season 12 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Archer Season 12 below. Let’s watch it.

