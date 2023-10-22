Sutliyan Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything

Sutliyan is an Indian comedy-drama series that premiered on Zee Originals. Regarding Hindi comedy-drama series, streaming platforms like Zee5, Voot, and Amazon Prime Hindi undoubtedly hold the top positions.

Now, let’s look at the show’s popularity. Sutliyan has received generally favorable reviews from the audience. The first season has also earned 6.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is a good indication for a show to get a renewal.

However, it’s been a year since we, as fans, have not received confirmed news about the second run. Here, we have highlighted all the necessary information that you need to know about Ayesha Raza’s Sutliyan Season 2. In this article, you will learn about the possible release date, cast members, trailer updates, and a brief storyline about the show.

Sutliyan Season 2 Release Date

Since the show makers and writers like Abhishek Chatterjee, Dhanesh Fulfagar, and Sudeep Nigam have dropped the first season of the Sultiyan series, fans of the comedy-drama series are waiting for the second run.

However, as we all know, a show’s renewal often depends on the previous season’s success and the extended storyline’s scope. Therefore, the show makers have not decided whether the show needs a sequel.

In addition, Sutliyan Season 1 was released and premiered on February 25, 2022. It’s been more than one and a half years, but unfortunately, we have not received the confirmed news about the second season of this Indian comedy-drama series. But still, if we get the final announcements from the makers, we will add them here.

Sutliyan Season 1 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

Sutliyan is an Indian-Hindi comedy and family drama series. The first season’s plot begins with the Bhopal-based Chandel family. The family reunites after a while, but the members experience the contrasts, unlike previous years. In the first episode, we are introduced to Rajan, his wife, Ms Amita, and his son, Raksh.



At the same time, Rajan met his siblings, Ramni and Raman. On the one hand, they have lost their father, and Rajan’s mother, Supriya, expressed her thoughts of starting a small business. However, nothing worked smoothly, and Ramni asked his friend, Sameer, to spy on Supriya.

Long story short, Sutliyan has perfectly blended the components of family, comedy-drama, and emotions that bind together the whole Chandel family. Without spoiling many details about the show, we would like to add that you should watch the first season of Sutliyan if you haven’t yet.

The makers have perfectly depicted the entire story of a woman who wanted to start a small business but faced numerous hurdles. At the end of the day, Rhytasha Rathore uses her social media platform to promote Supriya’s business.

Lastly, in the below sections, we have added a complete list of cast members who have worked intensely to make the season worth watching. Also, read the below-mentioned sections to get further information about the show, like the available platforms to watch the first season of Sutliyan Season 1 and 2, the names of the production team members, and many others.

Sutliyan Season 2 Cast Members List

A well-written storyline requires the best performers to stand out from other entertainment content. For that reason, the makers of Sutliyan Season 1 have featured some of the most versatile and prolific artists.



As of now, makers have not shared the official release date and list of cast members for the Sutliyan Season 2. However, if the show has a second run, the following actors and actresses will return for the forthcoming seasons.

Ayesha Raza as Supriya

Vivaan Shah as Raman

Shiv Panditt as Ranjan

Plabita Borthakur as Ramni

Vivek Mushran

Suneel Sinha

Swastik Tiwari

Disha Arora

Niharika Lyra Dutt

Besides the cast mentioned above, makers may also introduce new faces to push the storyline. Let’s see what happens next.

Sutliyan Season 2 Episode Title List

As mentioned earlier, the makers have not shared the official release date and other relevant information about the show; therefore, we have added a complete list of episodes for Sutliyan Season 1.

Sutliyan Season 1 Episode 01 – Homecoming

Sutliyan Season 1 Episode 02 – Lukka Chuppi

Sutliyan Season 1 Episode 03 – Baal Ki Khaal

Sutliyan Season 1 Episode 04 – Naam Roshan Karenge

Sutliyan Season 1 Episode 05 – Karmo Ka Phal

Sutliyan Season 1 Episode 06 – Happy Birthday, Muniya

Sutliyan Season 1 Episode 07 – Supriya Ki Sutliyan

Sutliyan Season 1 Episode 08 – Happy Diwali

Where to Watch Sutliyan Season 2?

Actors and actresses like Ayesha Raza, Plabita Borthakur, and Shiv Pandit are in the lead roles in Sutliyan Season 1, which premiered on Zee5 originals.

aaiye dekhte hain Chandel parivar aur inke ulajhte-sulajhte rishton ki ek anokhi bunai in #Sutliyan – A #ZEE5 Original Series. #SutliyanOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/livgwZNca8 — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) February 12, 2022

However, if you have recently discovered this Indian-comedy drama series, head to the Zee5 platform and binge-watch all the episodes of Sutliyan Season 1. Furtherahead, if there is a second run of the show, it will release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Sutliyan Season 2?

Right now, thousands of people from all over the country are looking for the second season of the Sutliyan series. Unfortunately, the makers have not revealed much about the show’s renewal.

Moreover, the number of episodes often depends on various production factors, such as screenwriting, story length, and the overall run time. If we look at the first season, the makers have released eight episodes for the Sutliyan Season 1. Therefore, we expect approximately eight to ten episodes to be released for the second installment.

Sutliyan Season 2 Makers Team

Sutliyan is the perfect combination of comedy and family drama. Many fans and film critics have also praised the first season’s storyline and performance; therefore, the credit goes to the production team members who have worked behind the camera.

miliye Rajan Chandel se, yeh apne zimmedariyan aur sapnon ke beech balance dhoondh rahe hain. kya ghar aane ke peechhe koi aur wajah hai? dekhiye #Sutliyan – A @ZEE5 Original Series#SutliyanOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/9lAilF3Xsn — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) February 9, 2022

Writers like Abhishek Chatterjee, Dhanesh Fulfaagar, and Sudeep Nigam have written the plot of the show, and Shree Narayan Singh, an Indian director editor who has also worked for Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) has served as the director of the Sutliyan Season 1.

In addition, Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur have also worked as the show’s producers. Meanwhile, Anshuman Mahaley showcased his skills through exceptional cinematography.

Sutliyan Season 2 Official Trailer Release

It’s been more than one and a half years since the show makers and streaming platform Zee5 released the first installment of the Sutliyan series. And fans are eagerly waiting for the second season.

But unfortunately, the makers have not shared the official release date for the second run. Not only that, but the official trailer and episode titles are also yet to be announced.

However, here we have added an official trailer of Sutliyan Season 1. Click on the link above and watch the official trailer of Sutliyan Season 2.

Conclusion

So, guys, that’s all for now! Finally, here we are at the conclusion of this article, and now you have complete information about the Sutliyan Season 2 release date. When it premiered for the first season on Zee5, many fans started expecting the show’s renewal for a second run.

However, it’s been more than a year, but unfortunately, we have not received the official release date for the second season. According to some sources, the show was concluded with the complete storyline, and therefore, the makers will not release the forthcoming season.

However, makers have yet to announce the official details regarding the show. Therefore, stay connected to our website to get all the latest updates about your favorite show.