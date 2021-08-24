Elizabeth Olsen Appreciates Scarlett Johansson for Being Tough During Disney Lawsuit

Recently, the WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen spoke about the Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson.

Elizabeth Olsen has her fellow Avenger’s back. Elizabeth Olsen lent her support to her former co-star named Scarlett Johansson. She is suing Disney.

Elizabeth Olsen spoke with Vanity Fair. She talked about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the theatrical release in a joint interview along with Jason Sudeikis, which was published Friday.

Elizabeth Olsen said that she thinks that she is Scarlett is so tough, and also when she read that, she was like, Good for you, Scarlett.

She also added that when it comes to actors and their earnings, she means that it is just all contracts. So, it is either in the contract, or it is not.

After the release of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson sued the parent of the studio company and claimed that her contract was breached at the time the film was made available on Disney+’s Premium Access ties on the same day of the release.

She receives bonuses when Black Widow goes through certain box office performance figures, and in the lawsuit, the team of Scarlett Johansson claims Disney sacrificed the box office of movie potential in order to grow its streaming service.

Elizabeth Olsen said that she is concerned about movies that are being released on streaming platforms as the change negativity directly affects the small-budget films.

She said that she would like to see art films and also art house theatres. She added that So, she does worry about that, and people have to keep these theaters alive.

And she does not know how financially that works for these theaters, but she does think it will be how it type of used to be at the time when studios owned theaters.

